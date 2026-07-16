Braves Connected to Tarik Skubal in Trade, Other Suitors Still Competing

With just a couple of weeks until the MLB Trade Deadline, Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is still expected to be the centerpiece of a massive deal. It’s a massive deal that may just include the Atlanta Braves.

A recent report from Jon Heyman noted that the Braves are among the teams expected to be the “strongest suitors” for Skubal.

A recent Tigers hot streak has some wondering if Detroit could hold onto Skubal for a playoff push. However, at 44-52, they’re not yet a serious contender. So, it seems smartest to get some value back for the back-to-back AL Cy Young winner.

“They have to trade him,” one executive told Heyman. “They’re not going to win the World Series. Teams would be lining up for him. What are they going to do, let him walk out the door?”

Skubal is currently having what would be considered a down season by his standards. His 3.09 ERA, 0.952 WHIP, and 10.6 strikeouts per nine are all worse than a season ago. However, that can also be largely attributed to an elbow injury that he needed surgery on and has since returned to the field from.

When it comes time to make a trade, that injury may end up having an effect on Skubal’s trade value. The fact that Skubal is a rental is also going to have a negative impact, too. Still, for those teams that believe they can win a World Series this season, like the Braves, he’d be a massive add.

The Atlanta Braves Will Have Competition for Tarik Skubal

The reality for the Atlanta Braves is that they’re not the only team that is going to be in pursuit of Tarik Skubal this Trade Deadline. Any team with a need at pitching and belief they’re an ace away is going to be in on him.

In Heyman’s reporting, he noted that the Chicago Cubs and the Tampa Bay Rays will also be in on Skubal. USA Today, incidentally, also recently linked the Rays to Skubal, calling them “aggressive buyers.”

MLB.com also added that the Los Angeles Dodgers can’t be overlooked in the Skubal sweepstakes. In particular, that they’re currently trying to undersell their interest publicly.

There’s also plenty of room for a surprise team to land Skubal beyond that group. With enough committed buyers, it could quickly become a bidding war for an elite pitcher.

The Braves Have a Major Need at Pitcher

Hitting the All-Star break at 55-40, the Atlanta Braves are holding on to a 2.0 game lead in the NL East. Not too far behind them is also a very tightly contested Wild Card race. The Braves need to solidify their roster, and in particular their rotation, quickly.

Much of Atlanta’s success this season has been despite its starting pitching. After all, injuries have taken a massive toll on their arms.

Most recently, Martin Perez needed to go on the IL for a 15-day stint. He’s far from alone. AJ Smith-Shawver needed Tommy John surgery. Spencer Strider has elbow inflammation that put him on the 60-day IL. Spencer Schwellenbach had the same injury and the same 60-day IL stint. Even Joey Wentz, who started 13 games a season ago, is out with a torn ACL. That’s before considering several relief pitcher injuries.

Skubal could be an ace for the Braves. A high-end starter who feels like an automatic win. Of course, he could be that for many teams, so it’s going to be a battle to land him.