Former Braves All-Star Closer Handed Bleak Outlook on Future After DFA

The New York Mets opted to DFA former Atlanta Braves all-star Craig Kimbrel, which could end his MLB career.

Kimbrel has been bouncing around teams over the last couple of years, but after struggling with the Mets, his career might be over. Once Kimbrel does retire, the next question will be whether he will be a Hall of Famer.

Kimbrel is one of the best closers of this generation, but MLB insider Bob Nightengale thinks him being DFA’d by the Mets will hurt his case.

“Veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel’s bid for the Hall of Fame likely ended when he was dumped by the New York Mets, his 10th different team, after yielding a 6.00 ERA and 1.467 WHIP. Unless another team picks him up, his career saves total stalls at 440 with a 22.5 WAR, short of Cooperstown standards,” Nightengale wrote.

“Former Mets great John Franco had a 23.4 WAR, and 424 saves while pitching 409 more innings than Kimbrel, but was off the Hall of Fame ballot after only one year, receiving 4.7% of the vote in 2011.”

Kimbrel went 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA in 14 games this season with the Mets. In his career, he’s 56-50 with a 2.65 ERA and has 440 career saves. He’s a nine-time All-Star and was NL Rookie of the Year in 20111 with the Braves, and is a NL four-time saves leader, as well as a two-time Reliever of the Year.

Mets Call Decision to DFA Kimbrel ‘Super Tough’

Kimbrel struggled with the Mets, which led to him being DFA’d.

Although Kimbrel struggled, he is a legendary pitcher, so Mets manager Carlos Mendoza admitted the decision to DFA him was tough.

“Super tough,” Mendoza said when asked what it was like breaking the news to Kimbrel. “Not only what he was able to do on the field, but off the field — the person, the human. He understood, he was very professional. But it wasn’t an easy one for me. … Nothing but respect, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Although the Mets DFA’d Kimbrel, Mendoza said he hopes that if he clears waivers, he will remain in the organization.

“We would like to be selfish here, we would like to keep him around,” Mendoza said. “It’s our understanding there might be some options for him out there, especially the way he has been throwing the ball as of late.”

Kimbrel’s 440 saves are fifth all-time; however, he has not recorded one since he got 23 with the Baltimore Orioles during the 2024 season, as he’s been a low-leverage reliever at this point in his career.

Braves Among Top Teams

After missing the playoffs last season, Atlanta has become one of the top teams this season.

The Braves are atop the NL East as Atlanta is playing a different style of baseball. Braves starter Bryce Elder believes the team is playing with more urgency this year.

“I think in the past, we kind of just expected to come back,” Elder said. “I think this year, we’re much more intentional with what we’re doing, and there’s a little bit of urgency there.”

The Braves are 36-17 and have a 9.5-game lead on the NL East.