A former Atlanta Braves minor league player and brother of Craig Kimbrel died.

Matt Kimbrel played three seasons in the minor leagues in the Braves organization. Atlanta selected him in the 31st round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Southern Polytechnic State.

Kimbrel was 36-years-old.

Former Atlanta Braves Pitcher Matt Kimbrel Dead at Age 36

Matt Kimbrel, a former Braves minor leaguer and brother of Craig Kimbrel, was killed Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Huntsville.

According to WHSV, Huntsville Police said Kimbrel was speeding north on U.S. Highway 431 when a dump truck started turning onto Cove Commons Drive. The report states that Kimbrell couldn’t stop in time, lost control and slid into the truck. Kimbrel later died at the hospital.

No criminal charges are expected to be laid in connection with the deadly crash.

Kimbrel’s funeral is set for Thursday, September 24, in Alabama, according to his obituary.

“Matthew Dean Kimbrel, age 36, of Owens Crossroads, Alabama, passed away on September 19th, 2026. Born March 13th 1990 in Huntsville, Alabama to Micheal Dean Kimbrel and Sandra Winstead Kimbrel, Matthew was a loving father, son, brother, fiancé, and friend. Matt was a 2008 graduate of Buckhorn High. He went on to play baseball in college and was drafted by the Atlanta Braves, where he spent three years in the minor league system. He’s been active in his children’s activities, and has coached and taught baseball — his passion — to many young people. He was also a talented builder who put his personal touch on many area homes. He was always ready to lend a helping hand.”

“Matthew is survived by his children, Lucas, Sutton, Colton, Morgan, and Jack, his fiancée Genevieve Miller and her sons Kingston and Cam, parents Micheal Kimbrel and Sandra Kimbrel, brothers Craig and wife Ashley and Alan and wife Tabea, and grandfather Claude Melvin Kimbrel. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to Madison County United Way.”

Kimbrel reached A Ball before retiring in 2015.

Craig Kimbrel Away From Royals

Craig Kimbrel is still pitching in MLB, but he’s away from the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals announced that Kimbrel was placed on the bereavement/medical family emergency list on Saturday. At the time, the news of his brother’s passing wasn’t public.

Kimbrel is a nine-time MLB All-Star. He began his MLB career with the Atlanta Braves and has been in the MLB since 2010.

The 38-year-old won the World Series in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox. He was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2011, a two-time Reliever of the Year, and a four-time NL saves leader.