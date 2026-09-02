Atlanta Braves Cut 27-Year-Old Player During Nationals Series

The Atlanta Braves are set to begin the series finale of a two-game set against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park at 1:05 p.m. EDT.

The Nationals won the first game 9-5 on Tuesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Braves announced several roster moves, including the DFA of a 27-year-old pitcher.

Atlanta Braves Cut 27-Year-Old Pitcher Hayden Harris Before Nationals Game

Via the Braves on X: The #Braves today selected RHP Elieser Hernández to the major league roster after optioning RHP Blake Burkhalter to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated LHP Hayden Harris for assignment.

Harris made his MLB debut with Atlanta last year. He posted a 3.38 ERA in 2 2/3 innings across three appearances with the Braves in 2025. He hasn’t pitch in the majors at all this season.

Harris posted a 5.28 ERA with a 1.72 WHIP and 61 strikeouts over 46 innings with the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate this year, prompting the Braves to demote him to Double-A.

He allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings across two appearances in Double-A before being designated for assignment.

Last year, Harris posted a dominant 0.52 ERA with a 0.75 WHIP and 79 strikeouts over 52 innings between Double-A and Triple-A.

The Braves signed Harris as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent his college days at Georgia Southern University.

Harris has a career 3.65 ERA with 309 strikeouts over 207 1/3 innings. There’s a strong chance other teams will be interested in the southpaw.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves have won seven of their last 10 games. Before the Nationals series, they lost a makeup game to the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Prior to that, Atlanta swept the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies.

Currently, Atlanta is in first place in the National League East with an 82-57 record. The club has a three-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves have the day off on Thursday. On Friday, they will begin a four-game series against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.