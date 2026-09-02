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Atlanta Braves Cut 27-Year-Old Player During Nationals Series

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The Atlanta Braves are set to begin the series finale of a two-game set against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park at 1:05 p.m. EDT.

The Nationals won the first game 9-5 on Tuesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Braves announced several roster moves, including the DFA of a 27-year-old pitcher.

Atlanta Braves Cut 27-Year-Old Pitcher Hayden Harris Before Nationals Game

Atlanta Braves Photo Day
GettyNORTH PORT, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 23: Hayden Harris #90 of the Atlanta Braves poses during the 2024 Atlanta Braves Photo Day at CoolToday Park on February 23, 2024 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Via the Braves on X: The #Braves today selected RHP Elieser Hernández to the major league roster after optioning RHP Blake Burkhalter to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated LHP Hayden Harris for assignment.

Harris made his MLB debut with Atlanta last year. He posted a 3.38 ERA in 2 2/3 innings across three appearances with the Braves in 2025. He hasn’t pitch in the majors at all this season.

Harris posted a 5.28 ERA with a 1.72 WHIP and 61 strikeouts over 46 innings with the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate this year, prompting the Braves to demote him to Double-A.

2025 MLB All-Star Week: Futures Game
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 12: Hayden Harris #35 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch in the sixth inning during the 2025 All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

He allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings across two appearances in Double-A before being designated for assignment.

Last year, Harris posted a dominant 0.52 ERA with a 0.75 WHIP and 79 strikeouts over 52 innings between Double-A and Triple-A.

Atlanta Braves Photo Day
GettyNORTH PORT, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Hayden Harris #79 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2026 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Braves signed Harris as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent his college days at Georgia Southern University.

Harris has a career 3.65 ERA with 309 strikeouts over 207 1/3 innings. There’s a strong chance other teams will be interested in the southpaw.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

Colorado Rockies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 30: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with teammates after Olson hit a walk-off single during the tenth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Braves have won seven of their last 10 games. Before the Nationals series, they lost a makeup game to the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Prior to that, Atlanta swept the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies.

Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 01: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Matt Olson #28 after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 01, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Currently, Atlanta is in first place in the National League East with an 82-57 record. The club has a three-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves have the day off on Thursday. On Friday, they will begin a four-game series against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Cut 27-Year-Old Player During Nationals Series

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