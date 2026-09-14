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Atlanta Braves Cut 6-Year MLB Player Before Cubs Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 04: Manager Walt Weiss reacts after a run against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Braves are coming off a 9-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday in Georgia.

That said, they won two out of three games in the series.

Atlanta Braves Cut 6-Year Player

GettyStarting pitcher Bailey Falter #36 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of the spring training game at Surprise Stadium on March 11, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona.

Ahead of Monday’s game, the Braves announced that they had designated Bailey Falter for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today recalled RHP Owen Murphy to Atlanta and designated LHP Bailey Falter for assignment.”

Falter appeared in two games with the Braves.

Looking At Falter

GettyBailey Falter #36 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on August 04, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Falter was picked in the 5th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his MLB career with the Phillies.

Following the Phillies, the 29-year-old spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals (and Braves).

GettyBailey Falter #36 of the Kansas City Royals warms up prior to pitching against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 19, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Over 121 career games (85 starts), he has gone 25-32 with a 4.73 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if he gets claimed by another team (or ends up back with the Braves’ organization).

Social Media Reacts To Falter News

GettyBailey Falter #26 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws a pitch during the first inning of the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2024 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@BravesStats: “Thank you, Bailey Falter, for the two perfect innings in the 8th and 9th last Wednesday and for the strikeout of Bryce Harper to end the 8th and scoreless 9th to follow last night.”

@MinSub4: “Well there goes my dream of Bailey Falter becoming a failed Phillie turned success Brave”

@PonyBoy173: “This kind of makes sense. Falter is excellent against the Phillies and Dodgers. In wildcard series against the Padres, Mederos and Suarez might be an issue. Hopefully Falter stays in the system. But ATL most likely path is SD and then LAD, Falter could help then.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Cut 6-Year MLB Player Before Cubs Series

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