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Atlanta Braves Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran Before Nationals Game

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Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 13: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are slated to begin Game 3 of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

The Braves won the first two games of the four-game set. On Thursday, Atlanta won 5-4. On Friday, the Braves won 6-2.

Before Saturday night’s game, the Braves announced they had cut a 7-year MLB veteran.

Atlanta Braves Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran Elieser Hernández

Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 31: Elieser Hernández #57 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on July 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Braves wrote on X: “The #Braves today recalled RHP James Karinchak to Atlanta and designated RHP Elieser Hernández for assignment.”

The Braves signed Hernández, 31, to a minor-league deal this past offseason. The team selected his contract on July 19.

Atlanta Braves Photo Day

GettyNORTH PORT, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Elieser Hernandez of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2026 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On July 25, the Braves designated Hernández for assignment. He cleared waivers and elected free agency before signing another minor-league deal with Atlanta.

Once again, the Braves selected Hernández’s contract last Wednesday before designating him for assignment on Saturday morning.

In two appearances with the Braves this year, Hernández has allowed one earned run on six hits and four walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

Looking at Elieser Hernández’s Career

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 20: Elieser Hernández #52 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on May 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Hernández made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2018. The right-hander pitched for Miami through the 2022 season. With the Marlins, Hernández posted a 5.04 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP and 277 strikeouts over 287 2/3 innings.

Miami designated Hernández for assignment in the 2022-23 offseason and then traded him and Jeff Brigham to the New York Mets for right-hander Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named later.

Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day

GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 21: Elieser Hernandez #52 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Hernández never pitched for the Mets. He spent a large chunk of the 2023 season on the injured list and only pitched in the minors for New York.

After Hernández elected free agency in the 2023-24 offseason, he signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He posted an 8.38 ERA in 9 2/3 innings with Los Angeles. The Dodgers cut him loose, and then he made four appearances with the Brewers in 2024, recording a 3.00 ERA in six innings.

Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: Elieser Hernandez #57 of the Miami Marlins throws a pitch during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park on May 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Hernández spent most of the 2025 season pitching in Korea. He signed a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays late last season but never pitched for the organization.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran Before Nationals Game

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