Atlanta Braves Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran Before Nationals Game

The Atlanta Braves are slated to begin Game 3 of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

The Braves won the first two games of the four-game set. On Thursday, Atlanta won 5-4. On Friday, the Braves won 6-2.

Before Saturday night’s game, the Braves announced they had cut a 7-year MLB veteran.

Atlanta Braves Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran Elieser Hernández

The Braves wrote on X: “The #Braves today recalled RHP James Karinchak to Atlanta and designated RHP Elieser Hernández for assignment.”

The Braves signed Hernández, 31, to a minor-league deal this past offseason. The team selected his contract on July 19.

On July 25, the Braves designated Hernández for assignment. He cleared waivers and elected free agency before signing another minor-league deal with Atlanta.

Once again, the Braves selected Hernández’s contract last Wednesday before designating him for assignment on Saturday morning.

In two appearances with the Braves this year, Hernández has allowed one earned run on six hits and four walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

Looking at Elieser Hernández’s Career

Hernández made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2018. The right-hander pitched for Miami through the 2022 season. With the Marlins, Hernández posted a 5.04 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP and 277 strikeouts over 287 2/3 innings.

Miami designated Hernández for assignment in the 2022-23 offseason and then traded him and Jeff Brigham to the New York Mets for right-hander Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named later.

Hernández never pitched for the Mets. He spent a large chunk of the 2023 season on the injured list and only pitched in the minors for New York.

After Hernández elected free agency in the 2023-24 offseason, he signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He posted an 8.38 ERA in 9 2/3 innings with Los Angeles. The Dodgers cut him loose, and then he made four appearances with the Brewers in 2024, recording a 3.00 ERA in six innings.

Hernández spent most of the 2025 season pitching in Korea. He signed a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays late last season but never pitched for the organization.