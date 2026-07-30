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Recent Atlanta Braves Player Released By Current MLB Team

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 22: Davis Daniel #58 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on July 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park in Georgia.

They most recently lost two out of three games to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Recent Braves Player Released By Current Team

GettyDavis Daniel #58 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on July 13, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri.

During their series with the Mets, a recent Braves pitcher was released by the Cincinnati Reds.

MLB.com wrote (on July 29): “Louisville Bats released RHP Davis Daniel.”

Daniel did not appear in a game for the Reds.

He had been pitching for their Triple-A affiliate.

It appears as if the move was to join a different league.

@jhpae117 wrote (translated to English): “The KT Wiz on the 30th (Thursday) signed pitcher Davis Daniel (29) for a total of $406,000 to replace Matt Sauer.”

Looking At Daniel

GettyDavis Daniel #58 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on July 13, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri.

Daniel was picked in the 7th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He had spent part of two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels at the start of his career.

Most recently, Daniel appeared in three games (two starts) for the Braves during the 2025 season.

GettyDavis Daniel #58 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches in the bottom of the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on July 03, 2024 in Oakland, California.

Over 12 career games (eight starts), the 29-year-old has gone 2-6 with a 5.13 ERA.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyMatt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves attempts to catch a ball during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 27, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 63-45 record in 108 games.

They will play four games against the Nationals.

At home, the Braves have gone 32-20 in 52 games.

Looking At The Reds Right Now

GettyManager Terry Francona (2nd L) #77 of the Cincinnati Reds looks on against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on July 2, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

As for the Reds, they are at the bottom of the National League Central with a 50-57 record in 107 games.

On Thursday, they will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recent Atlanta Braves Player Released By Current MLB Team

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