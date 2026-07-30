Recent Atlanta Braves Player Released By Current MLB Team

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park in Georgia.

They most recently lost two out of three games to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Recent Braves Player Released By Current Team

During their series with the Mets, a recent Braves pitcher was released by the Cincinnati Reds.

MLB.com wrote (on July 29): “Louisville Bats released RHP Davis Daniel.”

Daniel did not appear in a game for the Reds.

He had been pitching for their Triple-A affiliate.

It appears as if the move was to join a different league.

@jhpae117 wrote (translated to English): “The KT Wiz on the 30th (Thursday) signed pitcher Davis Daniel (29) for a total of $406,000 to replace Matt Sauer.”

Looking At Daniel

Daniel was picked in the 7th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He had spent part of two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels at the start of his career.

Most recently, Daniel appeared in three games (two starts) for the Braves during the 2025 season.

Over 12 career games (eight starts), the 29-year-old has gone 2-6 with a 5.13 ERA.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 63-45 record in 108 games.

They will play four games against the Nationals.

At home, the Braves have gone 32-20 in 52 games.

Looking At The Reds Right Now

As for the Reds, they are at the bottom of the National League Central with a 50-57 record in 107 games.

On Thursday, they will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home).