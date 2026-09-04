Atlanta Braves Promote Surging 21-Year-Old Pitcher Before Phillies Series

The Atlanta Braves kick off their series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. This is an incredibly important four-game series for Atlanta, as the Phillies are four games behind them for the top spot in the National League East. With this, Atlanta will be looking to win this series and create more distance between them and Philadelphia in the standings.

Now, as the Braves prepare for their big series against the Phillies, they have given one of their promising prospect pitchers a promotion.

Atlanta Braves Promote Pitcher Davis Polo to Double-A

According to MiLB’s official transactions tracker, the Braves have promoted pitching prospect Davis Polo to Double-A Columbus from High-A Rome.

Polo landing this promotion to Double-A comes just a week after he was promoted from Single-A Augusta to High-A Rome. With this, it is safe to say that the Braves are happy with what they are seeing from the very promising 21-year-old pitcher.

Looking at Polo’s 2026 Season in the Braves’ System

Polo has spent all of this in the minors, which is understandable when noting that he is still in the early stages of his development. While this is the case, there is no question that he has been impressing this campaign.

In 20 appearances for Single-A Augusta, Polo has posted a 7-5 record, a 3.25 ERA, and 106 strikeouts this season. He also has a 1-0 record, a 3.27 ERA, and 18 strikeouts in two appearance for High-A Rome this season. This included him putting together an impressive 12-strikeout start in his most recent appearance for High-A Rome on Sep. 2.

With the way that Polo has been pitching this season, it is hard not to feel optimistic about his future. It will now be interesting to see how the Braves prospect performs after landing this call-up to Double-A Columbus from here.