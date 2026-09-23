Atlanta Braves Demote 22-Year-Old to Make Room for Robert Suárez Amid Reds Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
The Braves selected Murphy in the first round (No. 20 overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of high school.
Murphy made his MLB debut this year. He has allowed eight earned runs on 17 hits, three walks and a hit batter while striking out nine in 12 innings across five big-league outings.
Murphy didn’t even reach Double-A until this year. He has pitched in Double-A, Triple-A and MLB in 2026.
Between Double-A and Triple-A this season, Murphy posted a 3.61 ERA with 121 strikeouts over 117 1/3 innings.
Looking at Robert Suárez
Suarez, 35, had been on the injured list since June 26 with right elbow inflammation.
He has a 0.56 ERA with a 0.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 innings across 31 appearances this season.
Suarez made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2022. He posted a 2.27 ERA with 61 strikeouts in his rookie year.
The right-hander had a 4.32 ERA over 27 2/3 innings in 2023. He bounced back with an All-Star season in 2024, recording a 2.77 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 35 saves over 65 innings.
Suarez had another All-Star season in 2025, recording a 2.97 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 40 saves across 69 2/3 innings.
The right-hander signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Braves over the winter.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Atlanta Braves demoted a 22-year-old to make room for Robert Suárez during their series against the Reds.
Atlanta Braves Demote 22-Year-Old to Make Room for Robert Suárez Amid Reds Series