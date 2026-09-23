Atlanta Braves Demote 22-Year-Old to Make Room for Robert Suárez Amid Reds Series

The Atlanta Braves are in the middle of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The Reds won the first game of the series 4-0. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Braves activated right-hander Robert Suárez from the injured list. As a corresponding move, Atlanta demoted a 22-year-old.

Atlanta Braves Demote 22-Year-Old Amid Cincinnati Reds Series

The Braves optioned 22-year-old right-hander Owen Murphy, the Braves announced.

Via the Braves on X: The #Braves today returned RHP Robert Suarez from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and optioned RHP Owen Murphy.

Looking at Atlanta Braves RHP Owen Murphy

The Braves selected Murphy in the first round (No. 20 overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of high school.

Murphy made his MLB debut this year. He has allowed eight earned runs on 17 hits, three walks and a hit batter while striking out nine in 12 innings across five big-league outings.

Murphy didn’t even reach Double-A until this year. He has pitched in Double-A, Triple-A and MLB in 2026.

Between Double-A and Triple-A this season, Murphy posted a 3.61 ERA with 121 strikeouts over 117 1/3 innings.

Looking at Robert Suárez

Suarez, 35, had been on the injured list since June 26 with right elbow inflammation.

He has a 0.56 ERA with a 0.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 innings across 31 appearances this season.

Suarez made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2022. He posted a 2.27 ERA with 61 strikeouts in his rookie year.

The right-hander had a 4.32 ERA over 27 2/3 innings in 2023. He bounced back with an All-Star season in 2024, recording a 2.77 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 35 saves over 65 innings.

Suarez had another All-Star season in 2025, recording a 2.97 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 40 saves across 69 2/3 innings.

The right-hander signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Braves over the winter.