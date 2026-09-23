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Atlanta Braves Demote 22-Year-Old to Make Room for Robert Suárez Amid Reds Series

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2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
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SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are in the middle of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The Reds won the first game of the series 4-0. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Braves activated right-hander Robert Suárez from the injured list. As a corresponding move, Atlanta demoted a 22-year-old.

Atlanta Braves Demote 22-Year-Old Amid Cincinnati Reds Series

Atlanta Braves v St Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MO – JULY 11: Owen Murphy #73 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on July 11, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

The Braves optioned 22-year-old right-hander Owen Murphy, the Braves announced.

Via the Braves on X: The #Braves today returned RHP Robert Suarez from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and optioned RHP Owen Murphy.

Looking at Atlanta Braves RHP Owen Murphy

Texas Rangers v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 18: Owen Murphy #73 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning of a game against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on July 18, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Braves selected Murphy in the first round (No. 20 overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of high school.

Murphy made his MLB debut this year. He has allowed eight earned runs on 17 hits, three walks and a hit batter while striking out nine in 12 innings across five big-league outings.

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Owen Murphy #73 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Murphy didn’t even reach Double-A until this year. He has pitched in Double-A, Triple-A and MLB in 2026.

Between Double-A and Triple-A this season, Murphy posted a 3.61 ERA with 121 strikeouts over 117 1/3 innings.

Looking at Robert Suárez

Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 13: Robert Suarez #75 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Suarez, 35, had been on the injured list since June 26 with right elbow inflammation.

He has a 0.56 ERA with a 0.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 innings across 31 appearances this season.

Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 13: Robert Suarez #75 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Suarez made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2022. He posted a 2.27 ERA with 61 strikeouts in his rookie year.

The right-hander had a 4.32 ERA over 27 2/3 innings in 2023. He bounced back with an All-Star season in 2024, recording a 2.77 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 35 saves over 65 innings.

Atlanta Braves v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MAY 05: Robert Suarez #75 of the Atlanta Braves prepares to deliver a pitch during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

Suarez had another All-Star season in 2025, recording a 2.97 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 40 saves across 69 2/3 innings.

The right-hander signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Braves over the winter.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Demote 22-Year-Old to Make Room for Robert Suárez Amid Reds Series

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