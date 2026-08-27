Atlanta Braves Announce Demotion of 23-Year-Old Player Amid Dodgers Series

The Braves won the first two games of the series on Tuesday and Wednesday. Game 3 is slated to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Thursday.
Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Braves announced the demotion of a 23-year-old player in their organization.
Atlanta Braves Demote Will Verdung to High-A
GettyATLANTA, GA – APRIL 09: Alex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd at Truist Park during the World Series Ring Ceremony on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)
The Braves demoted third baseman Will Verdung to High-A Rome from Double-A Columbus.
Via MiLB.com: 3B Will Verdung assigned to Rome Emperors from Columbus Clingstones.
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – MAY 31: An Atlanta Braves player’s hat and glove in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Verdung, 23, has hit just .204/.290/.290 with two home runs, 12 RBI and seven stolen bases over 49 games at the Double-A level this season.
In 24 games at the High-A level this year, the third baseman has slashed .274/.379/.329 with no home runs, seven RBI and one stolen base over 24 games.
More About Atlanta Braves Minor Leaguer Will Verdung
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – MAY 31: An Atlanta Braves player’s hat and glove in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
The Braves selected Verdung in the 13th round (No. 399 overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Itawamba Community College in Mississippi.
In 301 career minor-league games, Verdung has hit .239/.346/.302 with six home runs, 41 doubles, three triples, 94 RBI and 36 stolen bases.
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 11: Atlanta Braves’ game hats are seen with September 11, 2001 commemorative patches during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
While he is listed as a third baseman, Verdung has recorded most of his minor-league innings at first base.
He has also played second base in the minors.
Atlanta Braves Right Now
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 26: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with teammates after hitting a walk off single during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on August 26, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
The Braves are 5-5 in their last 10 games. Before the Dodgers series, they lost two of three games to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Atlanta is in first place in the National League East with a 78-55 record.
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 26: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Mauricio Dubon #14 following a walk off single during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on August 26, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
After they wrap up their series against the Dodgers on Thursday night, the Braves will begin a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Atlanta Braves Announce Demotion of 23-Year-Old Player Amid Dodgers Series