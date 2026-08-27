Atlanta Braves Announce Demotion of 23-Year-Old Player Amid Dodgers Series

The Atlanta Braves are in the middle of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park.

The Braves won the first two games of the series on Tuesday and Wednesday. Game 3 is slated to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Braves announced the demotion of a 23-year-old player in their organization.

Atlanta Braves Demote Will Verdung to High-A

The Braves demoted third baseman Will Verdung to High-A Rome from Double-A Columbus.

Via MiLB.com: 3B Will Verdung assigned to Rome Emperors from Columbus Clingstones.

Verdung, 23, has hit just .204/.290/.290 with two home runs, 12 RBI and seven stolen bases over 49 games at the Double-A level this season.

In 24 games at the High-A level this year, the third baseman has slashed .274/.379/.329 with no home runs, seven RBI and one stolen base over 24 games.

More About Atlanta Braves Minor Leaguer Will Verdung

The Braves selected Verdung in the 13th round (No. 399 overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Itawamba Community College in Mississippi.

In 301 career minor-league games, Verdung has hit .239/.346/.302 with six home runs, 41 doubles, three triples, 94 RBI and 36 stolen bases.

While he is listed as a third baseman, Verdung has recorded most of his minor-league innings at first base.

He has also played second base in the minors.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves are 5-5 in their last 10 games. Before the Dodgers series, they lost two of three games to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Atlanta is in first place in the National League East with a 78-55 record.

The Braves have a 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings.

After they wrap up their series against the Dodgers on Thursday night, the Braves will begin a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park.