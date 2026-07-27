Atlanta Braves Demote 4-Year MLB Player Before Mets Series

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Baltimore Orioles.

Most recently, the Braves won by a score of 3-2 on Sunday.

Brewer Hicklen had one walk.

Atlanta Braves Demote 4-Year MLB Player

Ahead of their series with the Mets, the Braves announced that they had optioned Hicklen back to Triple-A.

The move was to make room for the return of Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today returned OF Ronald Acuña Jr. from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and optioned OF Brewer Hicklen to Triple-A Gwinnett.”

Looking At Hicklen

Hicklen was picked in the 7th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of four seasons in the MLB with the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers (and Braves).

Right now, the 30-year-old is batting .368 with seven hits, three RBIs and five runs in his first eight games with the Braves.

Hicklen has proven that he could be a good option for the Braves later in the season if there are any injuries.

Social Media Reacts To Roster News

Here’s what people were saying:

Mark Bowman: “No surprise with the corresponding move. Hicklen goes to Gwinnett to make room for Acuña”

@ChoppinBravos: “I get why it’s Hicklen but he’s been better than Dom and Yaz so this is a pure depth move and not a “field the best roster” move and that’s annoying”

Harrison Smajovits: “The move is official. Hicklen unsurprisingly the one who was sent down despite the solid performance while up in the majors”

@braveshomer27: “Hicks is gone, but he did a very solid job while he was up here. Heck, won us a few games and helped us maintain our division lead.”