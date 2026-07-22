Atlanta Braves Demote Former 1st-Round Pick In The Middle Of Padres Series

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the San Diego Padres.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1.

Most recently, the Padres won by a score of 8-3 on Tuesday.

Atlanta Braves Demote Former 1st-Round Pick

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Braves announced the news that they had sent JR Ritchie to Triple-A.

Lindsay Crosby of Braves Today wrote: “As expected, the #Braves have optioned JR Ritchie to Triple-A Gwinnett to reinstate Martín Pérez Ritchie’s now been optioned down four times, so he has one remaining before he would need to pass through waivers.”

Ritchie (who is 23) was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

Right now, Ritchie is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in 13 games (seven starts).

Social Media Reacts To Ritchie News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Mark Bowman: “Ritchie was sent down after throwing 3 2/3 innings last night”

@failcoholicfan: “He needs to stay in Gwinnett. He’s got no clue where the ball is going. He can’t help the big club”

@ChrisBirdsall75: “@HardcoreBraves I understand Ritchie pitched last night but he had actually found a role he is comfortable and fairly successful in. They need the spot but you also need a quality long man in the bullpen”

@RealAGon7: “4th time Ritchie has been optioned this year so we may not see him again until around Sept”

@NiceGuy_Sports: “If Ritchie learns control he’ll be dangerous”

@stevenonda_x: “And with that, JR has one option left before having to clear waivers. Might be a good time to let him grind in AAA and call him up for the post season.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 58-42 record in 100 games.

They are 30-20 in 50 games at home.