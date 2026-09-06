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Atlanta Braves Announce Intriguing Drake Baldwin Change for Phillies Game

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 27: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves rounds the bases following a home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on August 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have a big game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. After losing their most recent game against Philadelphia by a 4-2 final score, Atlanta will be aiming to get back in the win column on Sunday.

As the Braves prepare for their Sunday game against Philadelphia, they are making some changes to their lineup. This includes a notable change with Drake Baldwin.

Atlanta Braves Announce Intriguing Drake Baldwin Change for Phillies Game

Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 27: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves rounds the bases following a home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on August 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Baldwin will once again be Atlanta’s leadoff hitter for their Sunday game against the Phillies. Although this is the case, he will be switching from catcher to DH for this contest.

With Baldwin being Atlanta’s DH for Sunday’s game, Sean Murphy will be behind the plate for them.

Here is the Braves’ full batting order for their Sunday game against the Phillies.

Drake Baldwin DH

Ronald Acuna Jr. RF

Matt Olson 1B

Michael Harris II CF

Mauricio Dubon SS

Ozzie Albies 2B

Sean Murphy C

Austin Riley 3B

Mike Yastrzemski LF

Baldwin Is Having a Very Good Season With the Braves

2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves in action during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Baldwin has been a significant reason for the Braves’ success so far this season. The two-year MLB veteran has been excellent for Atlanta this season, as he has recorded 22 home runs, 15 doubles, 69 RBI, and a .277 batting average. He was also named to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career.

Baldwin has also been on fire lately, as he has had hits in 11 of his last 12 games for Atlanta. Now, he will be looking to stay hot in their big matchup against Philadelphia on Sunday from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Atlanta Braves Announce Intriguing Drake Baldwin Change for Phillies Game

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