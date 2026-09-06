The Atlanta Braves have a big game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. After losing their most recent game against Philadelphia by a 4-2 final score, Atlanta will be aiming to get back in the win column on Sunday.

As the Braves prepare for their Sunday game against Philadelphia, they are making some changes to their lineup. This includes a notable change with Drake Baldwin.

Atlanta Braves Announce Intriguing Drake Baldwin Change for Phillies Game

Baldwin will once again be Atlanta’s leadoff hitter for their Sunday game against the Phillies. Although this is the case, he will be switching from catcher to DH for this contest.

With Baldwin being Atlanta’s DH for Sunday’s game, Sean Murphy will be behind the plate for them.

Here is the Braves’ full batting order for their Sunday game against the Phillies.

Drake Baldwin DH

Ronald Acuna Jr. RF

Matt Olson 1B

Michael Harris II CF

Mauricio Dubon SS

Ozzie Albies 2B

Sean Murphy C

Austin Riley 3B

Mike Yastrzemski LF

Baldwin Is Having a Very Good Season With the Braves

Baldwin has been a significant reason for the Braves’ success so far this season. The two-year MLB veteran has been excellent for Atlanta this season, as he has recorded 22 home runs, 15 doubles, 69 RBI, and a .277 batting average. He was also named to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career.

Baldwin has also been on fire lately, as he has had hits in 11 of his last 12 games for Atlanta. Now, he will be looking to stay hot in their big matchup against Philadelphia on Sunday from here.