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Atlanta Braves Quickly Announce Drake Baldwin News Before Wild Card Series

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Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins
Getty
MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 26, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves begin their NL Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday afternoon.

The Braves are entering this series viewed as the favorite. However, they will need to be on their A-game if they hope to defeat the Phillies in this series.

Now, as Atlanta prepares for their Wild Card series against the Phillies, they have announced some news regarding Drake Baldwin.

Drake Baldwin Leading Off for Braves Against the Phillies in Game 1

Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 19: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves slides into home plate during the sixth inning of the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

After not starting in the Braves’ regular season finale against the Miami Marlins, Drake Baldwin will be batting first for them in Game 1 against the Phillies. He will also be their catcher against Philadelphia.

Seeing Baldwin return to the lineup for Atlanta against the Phillies is not difficult to understand. He is one of the Braves’ top stars, and they will be hoping that he can have a strong Game 1 because of it.

Here is the Braves’ full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski DH H. Kim SS

Looking at Baldwin

Tampa Bay Rays v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 9: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base following a home run during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park on September 9, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Baldwin had a great 2026 regular season with the Braves. In 138 games this campaign with Atlanta, he posted 25 home runs, 79 RBI, and a .284 batting average. He was also an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Baldwin also ended his regular season on a strong note. This is because he went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his final appearance of the regular season against the Marlins on Sep. 26. Now, he will be looking to stay hot for Atlanta in their playoff series against Philadelphia from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Atlanta Braves Quickly Announce Drake Baldwin News Before Wild Card Series

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