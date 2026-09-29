Atlanta Braves Quickly Announce Drake Baldwin News Before Wild Card Series

The Atlanta Braves begin their NL Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday afternoon.

The Braves are entering this series viewed as the favorite. However, they will need to be on their A-game if they hope to defeat the Phillies in this series.

Now, as Atlanta prepares for their Wild Card series against the Phillies, they have announced some news regarding Drake Baldwin.

Drake Baldwin Leading Off for Braves Against the Phillies in Game 1

After not starting in the Braves’ regular season finale against the Miami Marlins, Drake Baldwin will be batting first for them in Game 1 against the Phillies. He will also be their catcher against Philadelphia.

Seeing Baldwin return to the lineup for Atlanta against the Phillies is not difficult to understand. He is one of the Braves’ top stars, and they will be hoping that he can have a strong Game 1 because of it.

Here is the Braves’ full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski DH H. Kim SS

Braves 9/29 D. Baldwin C

R. Acuña Jr. RF

M. Olson 1B

M. Dubón LF

M. Harris II CF

O. Albies 2B

A. Riley 3B

M. Yastrzemski DH

H. Kim SS C. Sale SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 29, 2026

Looking at Baldwin

Baldwin had a great 2026 regular season with the Braves. In 138 games this campaign with Atlanta, he posted 25 home runs, 79 RBI, and a .284 batting average. He was also an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Baldwin also ended his regular season on a strong note. This is because he went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his final appearance of the regular season against the Marlins on Sep. 26. Now, he will be looking to stay hot for Atlanta in their playoff series against Philadelphia from here.