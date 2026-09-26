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Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Drake Baldwin Decision After Bad Game

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Boston Red Sox v Atlanta Braves
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 15: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds third base after hitting a solo homer in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves kicked off their series against the Miami Marlins with a tough 3-0 loss.

Now, after losing on Friday, Atlanta will be looking to get back in the win column on Saturday against the Marlins.

As the Braves prepare for their game against the Marlins, they have announced a notable lineup change regarding star slugger Drake Baldwin.

Drake Baldwin Dropped in Braves’ Batting Order After Tough Game

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves scores on a single by Ronald Acuña Jr. in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

After being the Braves’ leadoff hitter in their most recent game on Friday, Baldwin will now be dropping to fourth in their batting order. This comes after he went 0-for-4 last game for Atlanta, with a strikeout.

Baldwin will also be making a position change for Atlanta’s Saturday game against the Marlins. This is because he will be back at catcher after being their DH last game.

Here is the Braves’ full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: M. Harris II CF R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B D. Baldwin C A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH H. Kim SS

Looking at Baldwin

Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 19: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves slides into home plate during the sixth inning of the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Before his rough game on Friday, Baldwin was enjoying a hot streak for the Braves. He had hits in five out of his previous six games, where he went 10-for-25 at the plate. Now, he will be looking to heat back up for Atlanta from here.

In 137 games so far this season with the Braves, Baldwin has 24 home runs, 77 RBI, and a .281 batting average.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Drake Baldwin Decision After Bad Game

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