Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Drake Baldwin Decision After Bad Game

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves kicked off their series against the Miami Marlins with a tough 3-0 loss.

Now, after losing on Friday, Atlanta will be looking to get back in the win column on Saturday against the Marlins.

As the Braves prepare for their game against the Marlins, they have announced a notable lineup change regarding star slugger Drake Baldwin.

Drake Baldwin Dropped in Braves’ Batting Order After Tough Game

After being the Braves’ leadoff hitter in their most recent game on Friday, Baldwin will now be dropping to fourth in their batting order. This comes after he went 0-for-4 last game for Atlanta, with a strikeout.

Baldwin will also be making a position change for Atlanta’s Saturday game against the Marlins. This is because he will be back at catcher after being their DH last game.

Here is the Braves’ full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: M. Harris II CF R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B D. Baldwin C A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH H. Kim SS

Braves 9/26 M. Harris II CF

R. Acuña Jr. RF

M. Olson 1B

D. Baldwin C

A. Riley 3B

M. Yastrzemski LF

O. Albies 2B

D. Smith DH

H. Kim SS B. Suter SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 26, 2026

Looking at Baldwin

Before his rough game on Friday, Baldwin was enjoying a hot streak for the Braves. He had hits in five out of his previous six games, where he went 10-for-25 at the plate. Now, he will be looking to heat back up for Atlanta from here.

In 137 games so far this season with the Braves, Baldwin has 24 home runs, 77 RBI, and a .281 batting average.