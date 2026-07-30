Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Dubón Change Before Nationals Series

On Thursday evening, the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals will open up a series at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves most recently beat the New York Mets by a score of 1-0 on Wednesday night at Citi Field.

Mauricio Dubón (who started in left field) finished with one hit in four at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Dubón Change

For Thursday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/30 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón 3B D. Smith DH M. Yastrzemski LF J. Jarvis SS G. Holmes SP”

Dubón (who is batting 6th) has been moved to 3rd base on Thursday.

The 32-year-old is in the middle of his first season playing for the Braves.

Right now, he is batting .260 with 102 hits, 10 home runs, 55 RBIs, 48 runs and three stolen bases in 104 games.

Before the Braves, Dubón has also spent time with the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers over eight total MLB seasons.

He helped the Astros win the 2022 World Series title.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@BraveYardShift: “Riley on the bench, Dubón at 3rd”

@leprekhan: “No Riley looks crazy…unless you have watched him play this year sadly.”