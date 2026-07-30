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Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Dubón Change Before Nationals Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 30: Mauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after scoring during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on June 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Thursday evening, the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals will open up a series at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves most recently beat the New York Mets by a score of 1-0 on Wednesday night at Citi Field.

Mauricio Dubón (who started in left field) finished with one hit in four at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Dubón Change

GettyMauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves slides in to score during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Thursday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/30 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón 3B D. Smith DH M. Yastrzemski LF J. Jarvis SS G. Holmes SP”

Dubón (who is batting 6th) has been moved to 3rd base on Thursday.

The 32-year-old is in the middle of his first season playing for the Braves.

Right now, he is batting .260 with 102 hits, 10 home runs, 55 RBIs, 48 runs and three stolen bases in 104 games.

GettyMauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves singles during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Before the Braves, Dubón has also spent time with the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers over eight total MLB seasons.

He helped the Astros win the 2022 World Series title.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyMauricio Dubón #14 of the Atlanta Braves rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning at Petco Park on June 23, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@BraveYardShift: “Riley on the bench, Dubón at 3rd”

@leprekhan: “No Riley looks crazy…unless you have watched him play this year sadly.”

GettyMauricio Dubón #14 celebrates with Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves after a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Truist Park on June 3, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Dubón Change Before Nationals Series

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