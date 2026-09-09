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Atlanta Braves Lose Pitcher from Joey Bart Trade to NL West Club

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Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 31: Joey Bart #16 of the Atlanta Braves advances to second base on a RBI single by Jim Jarvis #74 in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on July 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves lost one of their pitchers to waivers. The San Francisco Giants announced on their transaction tracker that they’ve claimed right-hander Duncan Davitt off waivers.

Davitt, 26, was the pitcher the Braves got when they dealt catcher Joey Bart to the Chicago White Sox. He had previously made his MLB debut with Chicago earlier in the year.

He pitched two innings with Chicago before being designated for assignment. They flipped him to the Braves for Bart, who was about to enter the waiver wire with Sean Murphy’s return from injury.

With Davitt headed to another National League club, the Braves’ 40-man roster is now at 39 players.

Duncan Davitt’s Braves Tenure

Chicago White Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyDuncan Davitt pitched for the White Sox prior to his trade with the Braves. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

After the trade, he appeared in 10 games between Double-A Columbus and Triple-A Gwinnett. He struggled to a 6.43 ERA in six appearances with Gwinnett before getting demoted to Columbus.

There’s no record of Davitt being designated for assignment by the Braves. But the right-hander was passed through outright waivers nonetheless, and he was picked up by another club.

It’s unclear why the Braves decided to put a pitcher through waivers. They had already announced an earlier roster move when they called up left-hander Bailey Falter from the minors and designated right-hander Elieser Hernandez for assignment.

Davitt becomes the second pitcher this month the Braves have lost to waivers to a National League West club. Left-hander Hayden Harris went to the Colorado Rockies.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves
GettyReynaldo Lopez has returned to the Braves rotation after a six-week absence. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Braves will try to even up their series against the Tampa Bay Rays. They hold a four-game lead in the National League East division. After forcing a split with the Philadelphia Phillies, they’re in great shape to clinch the division.

They’ll send right-hander Reynaldo Lopez to the mound to start against the Rays. The right-hander was just activated from the 15-day injured list for this start. He had missed some time due to a left knee injury.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB and the Arizona Cardinals for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided since 2015. Michael covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

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Atlanta Braves Lose Pitcher from Joey Bart Trade to NL West Club

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