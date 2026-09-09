Atlanta Braves Lose Pitcher from Joey Bart Trade to NL West Club

The Atlanta Braves lost one of their pitchers to waivers. The San Francisco Giants announced on their transaction tracker that they’ve claimed right-hander Duncan Davitt off waivers.

Davitt, 26, was the pitcher the Braves got when they dealt catcher Joey Bart to the Chicago White Sox. He had previously made his MLB debut with Chicago earlier in the year.

He pitched two innings with Chicago before being designated for assignment. They flipped him to the Braves for Bart, who was about to enter the waiver wire with Sean Murphy’s return from injury.

With Davitt headed to another National League club, the Braves’ 40-man roster is now at 39 players.

Duncan Davitt’s Braves Tenure

After the trade, he appeared in 10 games between Double-A Columbus and Triple-A Gwinnett. He struggled to a 6.43 ERA in six appearances with Gwinnett before getting demoted to Columbus.

There’s no record of Davitt being designated for assignment by the Braves. But the right-hander was passed through outright waivers nonetheless, and he was picked up by another club.

It’s unclear why the Braves decided to put a pitcher through waivers. They had already announced an earlier roster move when they called up left-hander Bailey Falter from the minors and designated right-hander Elieser Hernandez for assignment.

Davitt becomes the second pitcher this month the Braves have lost to waivers to a National League West club. Left-hander Hayden Harris went to the Colorado Rockies.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves will try to even up their series against the Tampa Bay Rays. They hold a four-game lead in the National League East division. After forcing a split with the Philadelphia Phillies, they’re in great shape to clinch the division.

They’ll send right-hander Reynaldo Lopez to the mound to start against the Rays. The right-hander was just activated from the 15-day injured list for this start. He had missed some time due to a left knee injury.