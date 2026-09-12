Braves’ 31-Year-Old Pitcher Becomes Free Agent After DFA

The Atlanta Braves designated right-hander Elieser Hernandez for assignment on September 9. The club got the resolution, as the 31-year-old cleared waivers and rejected an outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett. He is now a free agent.

Hernandez has more or less served as an additional arm when the Braves have needed someone to eat innings. The right-hander has more transactions than appearances with the club.

The 31-year-old has pitched in four games with Atlanta this season. He has a 2.45 ERA in 11 innings with 11 strikeouts and six walks. The home runs have been an issue, with all three runs he’s allowed coming on solo home runs.

Elieser Hernandez Becomes Free Agent for Third Time in 2026

This is not a new development for both the Braves and Hernandez. This is the third time the right-hander has been bumped off the roster by Atlanta this season.

In his previous two runs through the waiver wire, he elected free agency over an outright assignment. What will most likely happen is that the right-hander will agree to sign another minor league deal with the Braves.

Once he agrees to another minor league deal, he should report to Gwinnett. Then, once an opportunity opens up, he could get another call-up.

Depending on how the season goes, Hernandez could find himself back in the Braves bullpen again. There may come a period where the club chooses to rest its top relievers after clinching the National League East division.

Braves Right Now

The Braves picked up a huge win over the Philadelphia Phillies and are now 87-61 on the season. Their 6-5 win in 11 innings over their division rival puts them five games up over the Phillies for the division lead. Their magic number to clinch is down to nine.

Atlanta still has two more games left against the Phillies, both presenting opportunities to bury their division rival. With a little more than two weeks left, the Braves are in a commanding position in the NL East.

There isn’t much of a chance to catch up to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are on an eight-game winning streak and are up four games in the loss column over the Braves. Once Atlanta clinches the division, it will be about resting guys and getting them ready for the postseason.