World Series Champ Makes Heartfelt Statement After Signing With Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves are among the most talented teams in all of the MLB.

That said, they most recently lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Their last game was on October 7 (at Truist Park).

World Series Champ Makes Heartfelt Statement

This week, the Braves made a big signing.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on November 12): “Reliever Evan Phillips and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a three-year, $35 million contract. Biggest deal of the winter so far sends the veteran to Atlanta, which already has one of the best bullpens in baseball.”

Following the signing, Phillips did an interview with 680 The Fan.

Host: “Well, you got the big payday with the contract, and you just got a big cost-of-living raise coming to Atlanta from LA. You’re going to be swimming in it now, but the traffic is still going to suck. You’re trading LA traffic for Atlanta traffic. So just be very careful about where you choose to live.”

Phillips: “No, of course. Well, ironically enough, guys, we already make home in Atlanta. We moved up to Atlanta a couple years ago. My wife and I are both East Coast kids. I grew up in North Carolina. My wife grew up in Philadelphia, and getting drafted by the Braves and being familiar with that area, we decided to make home outside of town there. So we’re coming home. We can’t believe we’re saying it, and we can’t believe all of the great things that are coming with it, but we are just super stoked. And in regards to traffic, man, I don’t think anything can compare to LA. I feel like in Atlanta, if you’re in traffic on 285, at least you’re getting somewhere.”

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Looking At Phillips

Phillips was picked in the 17th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent part of his rookie season with the Braves.

Following Atlanta, Phillips had stints with the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays (and Dodgers).

In 2024, he won the World Series title when they beat the New York Yankees.