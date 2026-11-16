Insider Reveals Concern on Atlanta Braves’ Signing of $35M Reliever

The Atlanta Braves made one of the first big moves of the offseason as they addressed their bullpen.

Atlanta signed veteran right-handed reliever Evan Phillips to a three-year, $53 million deal to help bolster the bullpen. Phillips spent parts of the last six years with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Although Phillips was one of the top relievers available, there are some concerns about the deal.

Insider Shares Concern on Atlanta Braves Signing

The Braves made one of the first big splashes ahead of a potential lockout on Dec. 1.

Atlanta inked Phillips to a three-year, $35 million deal. Although he’s been a proven reliever, MLB insider and former GM Jim Bowden of The Athletic shared a concerning take on the move.

“I thought the Braves took a worthwhile health risk on Phillips, although year three of the deal concerns me a tad. That said, the way he pitched at the end of this past season for the Dodgers makes it totally understandable why the Braves agreed to a third year to close the deal,” Bowden wrote.

Phillips made his MLB debut in 2018 with the Braves but only appeared in 4 games before being part of a trade that brought back Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day.

After struggling in the majors, he really found his groove in 2021 when he spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Dodgers. With Los Angeles, Phillips became a high-leverage reliever, which will likely be his role with the Braves.

Phillips went 3-2 with a 3.46 ERA in 31 games last season. In his 9-year MLB career, Phillips is 19-14 with a 3.37 ERA in 281 games and is 47-of-59 in saves.

Atlanta Looking to be Active in Offseason

The Braves are one of the top teams in MLB, and they are looking to be aggressive this offseason.

Atlanta has one of the best rosters in baseball, and president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said the goal is to win the World Series and help improve the team.

“We did some good things offensively — room to get better. We were very good defensively, and we pitched really, really well,” Anthopoulos said.

The Braves were eliminated in the NLDS by the Los Angeles Dodgers.