Ex-Atlanta Braves Player Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

The MLB playoffs are almost over.

The World Series began on Friday night. The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 of the Fall Classic is scheduled to begin on Saturday night.

In other MLB news, a former Atlanta Braves player recently became a free agent.

Ex-Atlanta Braves Player Connor Seabold Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

Former Atlanta Braves player Connor Seabold elected free agency on Thursday, according to his transactions log.

“RHP Connor Seabold elected free agency.”

Seabold spent this past season with the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals.

He pitched for the Braves last year.

Looking at Former Braves Player Connor Seabold

The Philadelphia Phillies selected Seabold in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Cal State Fullerton.

The Phillies traded him to the Boston Red Sox in 2020.

Seabold made his MLB debut with Boston in 2021. He remained with the Red Sox organization through the 2022 season.

The Phillies designated Seabold for assignment in the 2022-23 offseason and then traded him to the Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies released him after the 2023 season. He spent the 2024 season in South Korea.

Seabold returned to the States before the 2025 season, agreeing to a minor-league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Braves claimed Seabold off waivers in August 2025. The Blue Jays signed him this past offseason but released him before spring training, allowing him to sign with the Tigers.

The Tigers traded him to the Blue Jays in May, and then the Blue Jays traded him to the Royals a month later.

Over his MLB career, Seabold has recorded a 7.36 ERA with 116 strikeouts over 143 innings.