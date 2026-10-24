Ex-Atlanta Braves Player Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Connor Seabold #61 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the eighth inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on September 9, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)
Seabold spent this past season with the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals.
He pitched for the Braves last year.
Looking at Former Braves Player Connor Seabold
The Philadelphia Phillies selected Seabold in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Cal State Fullerton.
The Phillies traded him to the Boston Red Sox in 2020.
Seabold made his MLB debut with Boston in 2021. He remained with the Red Sox organization through the 2022 season.
The Phillies designated Seabold for assignment in the 2022-23 offseason and then traded him to the Colorado Rockies.
The Rockies released him after the 2023 season. He spent the 2024 season in South Korea.
Seabold returned to the States before the 2025 season, agreeing to a minor-league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Braves claimed Seabold off waivers in August 2025. The Blue Jays signed him this past offseason but released him before spring training, allowing him to sign with the Tigers.
The Tigers traded him to the Blue Jays in May, and then the Blue Jays traded him to the Royals a month later.
Over his MLB career, Seabold has recorded a 7.36 ERA with 116 strikeouts over 143 innings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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