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Ex-Atlanta Braves Player Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

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Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Connor Seabold #61 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the eighth inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on September 9, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The MLB playoffs are almost over.

The World Series began on Friday night. The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 23: (L-R) Cooper Pratt #12 and Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Game 2 of the Fall Classic is scheduled to begin on Saturday night.

In other MLB news, a former Atlanta Braves player recently became a free agent.

Ex-Atlanta Braves Player Connor Seabold Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

Detroit Tigers v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 19: Connor Seabold #43 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 19, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Former Atlanta Braves player Connor Seabold elected free agency on Thursday, according to his transactions log.

“RHP Connor Seabold elected free agency.”

Minnesota Twins v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – MAY 28: Connor Seabold #41 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches during the ninth inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 28, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Seabold spent this past season with the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals.

He pitched for the Braves last year.

Looking at Former Braves Player Connor Seabold

Minnesota Twins v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 01: Pitcher Connor Seabold #43 of the Colorado Rockies throws against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Coors Field on October 01, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies selected Seabold in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Cal State Fullerton.

The Phillies traded him to the Boston Red Sox in 2020.

Seabold made his MLB debut with Boston in 2021. He remained with the Red Sox organization through the 2022 season.

Boston Red Sox v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 21: Connor Seabold #67 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 21, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Phillies designated Seabold for assignment in the 2022-23 offseason and then traded him to the Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies released him after the 2023 season. He spent the 2024 season in South Korea.

Seabold returned to the States before the 2025 season, agreeing to a minor-league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Colorado Rockies v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 12: Starting pitcher Connor Seabold #43 of the Colorado Rockies throws against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park on June 12, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Braves claimed Seabold off waivers in August 2025. The Blue Jays signed him this past offseason but released him before spring training, allowing him to sign with the Tigers.

The Tigers traded him to the Blue Jays in May, and then the Blue Jays traded him to the Royals a month later.

Over his MLB career, Seabold has recorded a 7.36 ERA with 116 strikeouts over 143 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Ex-Atlanta Braves Player Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

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