Atlanta Braves Expected To Cut MLB Veteran After Mets Game

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves played the third game of their series with the New York Mets at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves lost by a score of 10-9.

Carlos Carrasco allowed five earned runs in just 2.0 innings.

Atlanta Braves Expected To Cut MLB Veteran

Mark Bowman of MLB.com shared that the Braves will likely designate Carrasco for assignment (on Monday).

Bowman wrote: “We can all assume that tomorrow Cookie Carrasco will be designated for assignment by the Braves for a seventh time this season. Does he re-sign (that’ the easy portion of the question) and make another appearance for Atlanta before the All-Star break?”

Carrasco is in the middle of his second season with the Braves.

He is currently 0-0 with a 5.94 ERA in eight appearances this year.

The 39-year-old has also had stints with the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Cleveland Guardians over 17 MLB seasons.

Social Media Reacts To Bowman’s Post

Here’s what people were saying:

@TheOGSammySofa: “This loss is on Weiss for leaving Carrasco in for a second inning..”

@InGooseWeBoogie: “Can you explain the Carrasco thing this year? Just saving the other arms in the pen knowing he’s unlikely to have much success when he is in there? What’s with the DFAs?”

@Draven646422: “WHHHHHYYYYYYY DO WE KEEP SIGHNING HIM?????”

@kendallaperry: “Now it’s why didn’t Weiss put someone else in the 9th??? Bad managing again. 5-3 score leave it at that.”

@AdamH1025: “Why would they bring him back again”

@dleeholt: “Why wouldn’t he because no other team wants him and the Braves are dumb enough to keep putting back out there.”

@TheRealSLinton: “That’s it. The Braves are done with him. His last few outings have been pathetic.”

@MHIIisKing: “If he resigns AND makes another appearance send AA packing the same day”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 52-36 record in 88 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 27-17 in 44 games at home).