Recent Atlanta Braves MLB First-Round Pick Thriving In Minor Leagues

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Florida.

The Braves tied up the series at 1-1 after winning Tuesday’s game by a score of 8-4.

Braves First-Round Pick Thriving In Minor Leagues

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that a Braves prospect is off to an excellent start to the Minor League season.

Tate Southisene is leading the MiLB in stolen bases.

He is batting .276 with 40 hits, seven home runs, 24 RBI’s, 37 runs and 32 stolen bases in 38 games for the Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A).

The 19-year-old is showing a lot of promise for Braves fans to be excited about.

He was the 22nd pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Social Media Reacts To Southisene’s Hot Start

Here’s what people have been saying about Southisene:

@BravesMattC: “Southisene is on pace to steal 111 bases this season. He won’t even turn 20 years old until after the end of the season.”

@gvedak: “It’s May 19th and Tate Southisene has 29 stolen bases. He’s got an .897 OPS to go with that as well. Just a really good start of the season for the first round pick who looks like a completely different player than the one during that short, surprising stint last year”

@piratefan003: “Tate Southisene has unreal speed, 5 stolen bases today, up to 32 on the season.”

@CarvCollect: “Tate Southisene: 19 years old. .920 OPS. Top of MiLB in steals. 7 homers. Speed rated 60 (plus) by scouts. Yeah… Braves got another great prospect ”

@dirtyguccis: “Big Tate southisene fan. Go Braves”

Braves Right Now

After missing the 2025 MLB playoffs, the Braves are off to an incredible start to the year.

They are the first-place team in the National League East with a 33-16 record in 49 games.