Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Thriving With New MLB Team

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox by a score of 3-2 at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are off to an incredible start to the 2026 season, as the best team in all of baseball.

Former Braves All-Star Thriving With New Team

With the season well under way, it’s worth noting that a former Braves star is doing well with his new MLB team.

Michael Soroka (who is in his first season with the Arizona Diamondbacks) has gone 5-2 with a 3.53 ERA in his first eight games of the 2026 season.

Soroka signed with the franchise over the offseason.

@BaseUnstitched wrote (on May 12): “Michael Soroka has been an absolute rock for the Diamondbacks in the rotation to start 2026 43.1 IP 25.4% K/6.5% BB .265 BAA 3.19 FIP 32.8% Chase The addition of a cutter has taken some pressure off of the sinker and generated a lot of soft contact”

Soroka’s MLB Career

Soroka was picked in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Braves.

He made the MLB All-Star Game at just 21-years-old (in his second season).

After his first three seasons, Soroka missed two years (2021-22) due to injury.

He then played one more year with the Braves before stints with the Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs (and Diamondbacks).

Just Baseball wrote (on May 11): “Michael Soroka tonight: 6.1 IP 3 H 0 ER 1 BB 5 K He’s allowed 2 or fewer runs in 6 of his first 8 starts in a Diamondbacks uniform 🐍”

Over 99 career games, the 28-year-old has gone 25-28 with a 3.82 ERA.

So far, he has been an excellent addition to Arizona.

Diamondbacks And Braves Right Now

The Diamondbacks are the third-place team in the National League West with a 21-22 record in 43 games.

They are currently in the middle of a series with the Colorado Rockies.

On Friday, the Diamondbacks won 9-1.

Meanwhile, the Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 31-14 record in 45 games.

They have two more games against the Red Sox before a series with the Miami Marlins on Monday in Florida.