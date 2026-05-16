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Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Thriving With New MLB Team

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 17: Michael Soroka #34 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a first inning pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox by a score of 3-2 at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are off to an incredible start to the 2026 season, as the best team in all of baseball.

Former Braves All-Star Thriving With New Team

GettyStarting pitcher Michael Soroka #34 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 06, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

With the season well under way, it’s worth noting that a former Braves star is doing well with his new MLB team.

Michael Soroka (who is in his first season with the Arizona Diamondbacks) has gone 5-2 with a 3.53 ERA in his first eight games of the 2026 season.

Soroka signed with the franchise over the offseason.

@BaseUnstitched wrote (on May 12): “Michael Soroka has been an absolute rock for the Diamondbacks in the rotation to start 2026 43.1 IP 25.4% K/6.5% BB .265 BAA 3.19 FIP 32.8% Chase The addition of a cutter has taken some pressure off of the sinker and generated a lot of soft contact”

Soroka’s MLB Career

GettyMike Soroka #40 of the Atlanta Braves participates in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Soroka was picked in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Braves.

He made the MLB All-Star Game at just 21-years-old (in his second season).

After his first three seasons, Soroka missed two years (2021-22) due to injury.

He then played one more year with the Braves before stints with the Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs (and Diamondbacks).

Just Baseball wrote (on May 11): “Michael Soroka tonight: 6.1 IP 3 H 0 ER 1 BB 5 K He’s allowed 2 or fewer runs in 6 of his first 8 starts in a Diamondbacks uniform 🐍”

Over 99 career games, the 28-year-old has gone 25-28 with a 3.82 ERA.

So far, he has been an excellent addition to Arizona.

Diamondbacks And Braves Right Now

GettyMichael Soroka #34 of the Arizona Diamondbacks leaves the game during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 11, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

The Diamondbacks are the third-place team in the National League West with a 21-22 record in 43 games.

They are currently in the middle of a series with the Colorado Rockies.

On Friday, the Diamondbacks won 9-1.

Meanwhile, the Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 31-14 record in 45 games.

They have two more games against the Red Sox before a series with the Miami Marlins on Monday in Florida.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Thriving With New MLB Team

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