Former Atlanta Braves Outfielder Hits Free Agency After Rangers Release

The Atlanta Braves secured a massive 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in their series opener Tuesday night.

Atlanta is not only chasing the Dodgers for the No. 2 seed in the National League playoff race, but also trying to maintain its NL East lead over the Philadelphia Phillies, which now sits at 4.5 games.

Amid all of that, an intriguing player hit the open market Tuesday evening after spending two seasons with the Braves at the MLB level.

Jarred Kelenic Elects Free Agency

After the Texas Rangers designated Kelenic for assignment over the weekend, the veteran outfielder elected free agency Tuesday. Kelenic has more than six years of MLB service time, so his decision gives him the opportunity to sign with any team rather than remain in the Rangers’ organization.

Kelenic, 27, was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the New York Mets, but spent the first three years of his major league career with the Seattle Mariners before joining the Braves for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The best season of his career came with Atlanta in 2024. He appeared in 131 games and recorded 412 at-bats, finishing with 49 runs, 95 hits, 15 home runs and 45 RBIs while batting .231 with a .393 slugging percentage and a .679 OPS.

Kelenic’s 2026 Campaign

Kelenic has spent this season with both the Rangers and Chicago White Sox. Across 36 games, he has recorded 73 at-bats, 16 hits, one home run and six RBIs while batting just above .200.

Kelenic can now sign with any team for the remainder of the season. While nobody has publicly linked him to a Braves reunion, Atlanta could consider him for additional roster depth, especially with rosters expanding on Sept. 1.

Kelenic also knows the organization and several members of its clubhouse well, while bringing more than six years of MLB experience to the table.