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Former Atlanta Braves Outfielder Suddenly Cut by Current MLB Team

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 14: Stuart Fairchild #17 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a single during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on May 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The MLB regular season is beginning to wind down, and the Atlanta Braves began a series Tuesday night against the American League-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

Atlanta is coming off a four-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies that wrapped up Monday, with the two teams splitting the series.

Former Braves Outfielder Suddenly Cut

A notable roster move was made Tuesday evening when the Seattle Mariners designated 30-year-old outfielder Stuart Fairchild for assignment, effectively cutting him from their 40-man roster.

Fairchild spent the 2025 season as a member of the Braves, appearing in 28 games and logging 51 at bats during that span where he managed to hit .216 with seven runs, 11 hits, zero home runs, and just two RBIs.

He will now enter a seven-day period during which the Mariners can trade him, another team can claim him off waivers, or he can clear waivers and either become a free agent or re-sign with Seattle’s minor league system.

Fairchild’s MLB Career

It’s been a whirlwind of a career for Fairchild, who made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The most notable portion of his career thus far came during his time with the Cincinnati Reds from 2022 to 2024. He appeared in 229 games during that span and, across 514 at-bats, hit .232 with 119 hits, 18 home runs and 64 RBIs.

Since leaving Cincinnati, Fairchild hasn’t been able to consistently carve out a role in the majors. Now, he’ll have another opportunity to explore potential roles elsewhere as the postseason approaches.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Former Atlanta Braves Outfielder Suddenly Cut by Current MLB Team

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