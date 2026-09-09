Former Atlanta Braves Outfielder Suddenly Cut by Current MLB Team

The MLB regular season is beginning to wind down, and the Atlanta Braves began a series Tuesday night against the American League-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

Atlanta is coming off a four-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies that wrapped up Monday, with the two teams splitting the series.

Former Braves Outfielder Suddenly Cut

A notable roster move was made Tuesday evening when the Seattle Mariners designated 30-year-old outfielder Stuart Fairchild for assignment, effectively cutting him from their 40-man roster.

Fairchild spent the 2025 season as a member of the Braves, appearing in 28 games and logging 51 at bats during that span where he managed to hit .216 with seven runs, 11 hits, zero home runs, and just two RBIs.

Roster moves: 🔹 Victor Robles, OF, reinstated from Family Medical Emergency List.

🔹 Hoby Milner, LHP, reinstated from Family Medical Emergency List.

🔹 Troy Taylor, RHP, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

🔹Stuart Fairchild, OF, designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/ynMnRslLDn — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) September 8, 2026

He will now enter a seven-day period during which the Mariners can trade him, another team can claim him off waivers, or he can clear waivers and either become a free agent or re-sign with Seattle’s minor league system.

Fairchild’s MLB Career

It’s been a whirlwind of a career for Fairchild, who made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The most notable portion of his career thus far came during his time with the Cincinnati Reds from 2022 to 2024. He appeared in 229 games during that span and, across 514 at-bats, hit .232 with 119 hits, 18 home runs and 64 RBIs.

Since leaving Cincinnati, Fairchild hasn’t been able to consistently carve out a role in the majors. Now, he’ll have another opportunity to explore potential roles elsewhere as the postseason approaches.