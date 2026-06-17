Former Atlanta Braves Star Makes Honest Austin Riley Statement

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a series where they lost two out of three to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Braves lost by a score of 8-1 (on Sunday).

Austin Riley had one walk and no hits.

Ex-Braves Star Makes Honest Austin Riley Statement

Riley has struggled in a big way this season.

Before Tuesday’s game, Jeff Francoeur spoke about Riley (via 680 The Fan).

Francoeur: “I think the hard thing, right, is everybody in that clubhouse loves that dude. From the training staff to, you know, to the players to anybody. And so I think the hard thing is, right, you’re pulling so hard for him to figure it out. They’ve tried giving him a few days off… And that didn’t really work. So you keep running him out there hoping something clicks… The good news is your team’s really good… You’re allowed some leeway for him to figure it out.”

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Riley came into Tuesday’s series batting .203 with 52 hits, eight home runs, 34 RBIs, 31 runs and four stolen bases in 71 games.

Looking At Riley

Riley was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has spent all eight seasons of his MLB career with Atlanta.

The 29-year-old has made two All-Star Games (and helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series title).

So far, the Braves have been able to be elite even with Riley slumping.

That said, it’s fair to wonder if they can make a deep run in the 2026 MLB playoffs without a strong performance from their third baseman.

Braves Right Now