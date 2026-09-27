Former Atlanta Braves Player Announces Retirement After 12 MLB Seasons

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 09: Kirby Yates #22 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game Two of the Division Series at Truist Park on October 09, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Yates pitched for the Braves in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Former Atlanta Braves Player Kirby Yates Retires After 12 MLB Seasons
Yates recorded five outs, including a strikeout, for Pittsburgh as an opener on Saturday.
“It was good, but this was it …” Yates told reporters after the game (link via SportsNet Pittsburgh). “I don’t have anything left. Let’s put it that way. I’ve been running on fumes for a while. I think it’s just time. It’s felt like it’s been time for a little while now. I think I’ve given this game everything I have, and in return, it’s given me more than I can ever thank it for or imagine.”
Looking at Former Braves Pitcher Kirby Yates’ Career
Yates, 39, signed a minor-league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2009 as an undrafted free agent. He didn’t reach the majors until 2014.
Yates pitched for the Rays through the 2015 season. After that, he pitched for the New York Yankees (2016), Los Angeles Angels (2017 & 2026), San Diego Padres (2017-20), Braves (2022-23), Texas Rangers (2024), Los Angeles Dodgers (2025) and Pirates (2026).
Yates signed a two-year deal with the Braves after the 2021 season, which he missed due to undergoing Tommy John surgery.
The right-hander made just nine appearances with Atlanta in 2022. In 2023, he posted a 3.28 ERA with 80 strikeouts over 60 1/3 innings for the Braves. He threw a scoreless inning for Atlanta in the 2023 postseason.
Yates made two All-Star teams during his career.
He represented the Padres in the 2019 Fall Classic. He posted a 1.19 ERA with 90 strikeouts and 41 saves over 60 2/3 innings that season.
Yates earned his second All-Star honor as a member of the Rangers in 2024. He recorded a 1.17 ERA with 85 strikeouts and 33 saves over 61 2/3 innings that season.
Throughout his 12-year career, Yates posted a 3.36 ERA with 101 saves and 671 strikeouts over 493 1/3 innings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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A former Atlanta Braves player just announced his retirement from baseball on Saturday after 12 MLB seasons.
Former Atlanta Braves Player Announces Retirement After 12 MLB Seasons