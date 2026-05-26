Former Atlanta Braves Star Makes Honest Ha-Seong Kim Statement

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a series where they lost two out of three games to the Washington Nationals (at home).

Most recently, the Braves lost Sunday’s game by a score of 2-1.

Ha-Seong Kim had one walk and one strikeout.

Former Braves Star Makes Ha-Seong Kim Statement

Kim has gotten off to a slow start to the 2026 season.

He had missed the first part of the year with an injury (making his season debut on May 12).

Ahead of Tuesday’s series with the Red Sox, former Braves star Jeff Francoeur was asked about Kim in an interview with 680 The Fan.

Francoeur: “I look at Kim, and my big thing is the dude never had a Spring Training… You cannot replicate the big league pitching at Double-A and Triple-A. You just can’t… You gotta give him a little more time with the bat.”

Play

Kim is currently batting .118 with four hits, two RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in his first 10 games of the season.

He is in his second year playing for the Braves.

Social Media Reacts To Kim’s Struggles

Here’s what people have been saying about Kim on social media:

@THunt07: “Braves game started it may get rained out later the forecast still has rain but in the meantime I am at the bar working on my ground balls because I am about to walk on the Braves at short stop. Ha-Seong Kim is the worst player in the league currently. I may have a shot at my big league dreams”

@CannaDawg: “I have no explanation for the Braves offense this series except for we’ve gone downhill since Kim came back. It seems like not only is he playing horrendous baseball, but he’s completely messed with the chemistry of this team. I don’t care if he’s getting 20 mil – get him out”

@richwatkins19: “Braves need to have Dubon lead off Then Ozzie then Olson Acuna Riley then go out get a catcher bench Kim better yet give him uncondition release”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 36-18 record in 54 games.

They have gone 19-8 in the 27 games they have played away from Truist Park in Georgia.