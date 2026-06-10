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Future Hall Of Famer Atlanta Braves Must Consider Trading For

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 13: Nolan Arenado #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts to an RBI double during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 13, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They lost by a score of 6-5.

Austin Riley finished with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

The Braves have been the best team in the MLB, but continue to have problems at third base with Riley slumping.

Future Hall Of Famer Braves Must Consider Trading For

GettyNolan Arenado #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a grand slam during the first inning of the MLB game against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field on May 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

One player the Braves should consider trading for is Arizona Diamondbacks star Nolan Arenado.

The 10-time Gold Glove winner is no longer in his prime at 35.

That said, he has had a solid year for Arizona, and is batting .256 with 52 hits, eight home runs, 30 RBI’s, 30 runs and one stolen base in 61 games.

Arenado is also one of the best fielders of all time.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Future Hall Of Famer Atlanta Braves Must Consider Trading For

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