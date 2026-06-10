Future Hall Of Famer Atlanta Braves Must Consider Trading For

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They lost by a score of 6-5.

Austin Riley finished with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

The Braves have been the best team in the MLB, but continue to have problems at third base with Riley slumping.

Future Hall Of Famer Braves Must Consider Trading For

One player the Braves should consider trading for is Arizona Diamondbacks star Nolan Arenado.

The 10-time Gold Glove winner is no longer in his prime at 35.

That said, he has had a solid year for Arizona, and is batting .256 with 52 hits, eight home runs, 30 RBI’s, 30 runs and one stolen base in 61 games.

Arenado is also one of the best fielders of all time.