Hi, Subscriber

Injured Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Gets Good News With Current Team

  • 726 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
MIAMI, FL - JUNE 07: Mike Soroka #40 of the Atlanta Braves in the dugout after the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on June 7, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (in Georgia).

The Braves will look to bounce back after losing by a score of 7-1 on Tuesday.

Jesús Cano of The Athletic wrote: “Bad news — The Braves lose 7-1 to the Rays Good news — The Phillies lost 5-4 to the Astros Braves still have a four-game lead in the NL East with 17 games left to play”

Injured Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Gets Good News

GettyStarter Michael Soroka #34 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Chase Field on August 22, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Also on Wednesday, a former Braves star got good news.

Michael Soroka has been activated off the injured list for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has been out since August 22.

@SleeperDbacks wrote: “The Diamondbacks have reinstated Zac Gallen and Michael Soroka from the IL. Kade Strowd and Blake Walston have been optioned to Triple-A Reno.”

Before getting hurt, Soroka had gone 8-4 with a 3.40 ERA in 18 starts this year.

He is in the middle of his first season with the Diamondbacks.

Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic wrote (on Tuesday): “Zac Gallen will start tomorrow, with Michael Soroka to follow. Torey Lovullo says Soroka’s familiarity coming out of the bullpen — and Gallen never having done it — factored into his thinking.”

Looking At Soroka

GettyMichael Soroka #40 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on June 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Soroka was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft (by the Braves).

He pitched the first four seasons of his career with the franchise.

In 2019, Soroka made the MLB All-Star Game (at 21).

GettyMike Soroka #40 of the Atlanta Braves participates in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

After Atlanta, Soroka had stints with the Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs (and Diamondbacks).

The 29-year-old is in the middle of his 7th season pitching at the MLB level.

Looking At The Braves And Diamondbacks Right Now

GettyStarting pitcher Michael Soroka #34 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 06, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with an 85-60 record in 145 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are the second-place team in the National League West with a 78-68 record in 146 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Injured Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Gets Good News With Current Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x