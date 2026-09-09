Injured Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Gets Good News With Current Team

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (in Georgia).

The Braves will look to bounce back after losing by a score of 7-1 on Tuesday.

Jesús Cano of The Athletic wrote: “Bad news — The Braves lose 7-1 to the Rays Good news — The Phillies lost 5-4 to the Astros Braves still have a four-game lead in the NL East with 17 games left to play”

Injured Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Gets Good News

Also on Wednesday, a former Braves star got good news.

Michael Soroka has been activated off the injured list for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has been out since August 22.

@SleeperDbacks wrote: “The Diamondbacks have reinstated Zac Gallen and Michael Soroka from the IL. Kade Strowd and Blake Walston have been optioned to Triple-A Reno.”

Before getting hurt, Soroka had gone 8-4 with a 3.40 ERA in 18 starts this year.

He is in the middle of his first season with the Diamondbacks.

Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic wrote (on Tuesday): “Zac Gallen will start tomorrow, with Michael Soroka to follow. Torey Lovullo says Soroka’s familiarity coming out of the bullpen — and Gallen never having done it — factored into his thinking.”

Looking At Soroka

Soroka was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft (by the Braves).

He pitched the first four seasons of his career with the franchise.

In 2019, Soroka made the MLB All-Star Game (at 21).

After Atlanta, Soroka had stints with the Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs (and Diamondbacks).

The 29-year-old is in the middle of his 7th season pitching at the MLB level.

Looking At The Braves And Diamondbacks Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with an 85-60 record in 145 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are the second-place team in the National League West with a 78-68 record in 146 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.