Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Change Before Blue Jays Series Finale

On Thursday evening, the Atlanta Braves will play the Toronto Blue Jays (at home) in Georgia.

They won the first two games in the series, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Most recently, the Braves won Tuesday’s game by a score of 7-3.

Ha-Seong Kim returned to the lineup, and finished with one hit and one RBI (in four at-bats).

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Change

For Thursday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

@FantasyProsMLB wrote: “ATL Braves Lineup 06/04 1. Ronald Acuna Jr. RF 2. Mauricio Dubon SS 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Ozzie Albies 2B 5. Michael Harris II CF 6. Dominic Smith DH 7. Austin Riley 3B 8. Mike Yastrzemski LF 9. Sandy Leon C”

Kim has been removed from the lineup.

The 30-year-old is batting just .102 with five hits, three RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in 14 games this season.

He is in his second season with the Braves after stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup:

@DWa87769640: “Please get Kim off this Team!”

@jimmybigbets1: “At least he’s not in lineup today”

@VolMoose2: “NO HSK. Sweep incoming”

@DeliverinTheDew: “Damn!!! Walt going with Yaz and Dom against the lefty. No HSK and Riley batting 7th. We may finally have a sweep.”

@ToddAnglin4: “Leon can’t hit very well, but he is an awesome Partner, for Chris Sale!”

@arthurgarysimps: “Please complete a sweep tonight. This has been a minor inconvenience all season!”

@KharmaSam_Panda: “I like Dubon. He always seems to make things happen.”

Braves Ahead Of Series Finale

The Braves enter the night as the top team in the National League East with a 42-20 record in 62 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 19-10 in 29 games at home).

Following Thursday’s game with the Blue Jays, the Braves will remain at home to open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.