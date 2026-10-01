Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ha-Seong Kim Change Before Game 3 vs. Phillies

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Braves will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in an elimination game at Truist Park.

Most recently, the Braves lost 4-3 on Wednesday as the Phillies tied the series.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim went 0-for-1 with a walk before being replaced by a pinch hitter.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Change

Ahead of the third and final game of the Wild Card series, the Atlanta Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 10/1 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS M. Yastrzemski LF A. Riley 3B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH R. Kerr SP”

After starting the first two games of the series, Ha-Seong Kim has been removed from the starting lineup for the series finale. Instead, the Braves will start Mauricio Dubón at shortstop. Dubón has alternated between left field and shortstop during the series.

In Wednesday’s game, Kim was replaced by Mike Yastrzemski, who will join the starting lineup for Thursday’s game.

Kim went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and two strikeouts during the first two games of the series. He will be available off the bench.

In the 2026 regular season, Kim posted a .116 batting average with 15 hits, one double, 11 runs, nine RBIs and two stolen bases in 51 games.

He is set to be a free agent after the season.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

The winner of this matchup will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

The Braves opening pitcher will be left-hander Ray Kerr. Kerr posted a 0-0 record with a 1.47 ERA in 18.1 innings this season. Right-hander Grant Holmes is expected to follow as the team’s bulk reliever. Holmes posted a 10-6 record and a 3.44 ERA in 151.2 innings.

Phillies Right Now

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 10/1 T. Turner SS K. Schwarber DH B. Harper RF A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 2B B. De La Cruz LF E. Sosa 3B J. Realmuto C J. Crawford CF A. Nola SP”

Former All-Star Aaron Nola is set to start for Philadelphia. In 2026, Nola posted a 7-12 record with a 4.67 ERA in 175.1 innings.