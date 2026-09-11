Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ha-Seong Kim Change Before Phillies Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will begin a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park.

Most recently, the Braves won 3-1 against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in during the win.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

Ahead of the series opener, the Atlanta Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 9/11 D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF S. Murphy C C. Sale SP”

Despite a two-hit performance against the Tampa Bay Rays, Ha-Seong Kim is not in Atlanta’s starting lineup for the first game of the series on Friday.

Prior to the team’s series against the Rays, Kim appeared in three out of four games against the Phillies. He went 0-for-8 with four strikeouts during the three games. Kim was then absent from the team’s lineup for the first two games against the Rays.

Overall, Kim is batting .126 with 13 hits, one double, eight RBIs, six runs, two stolen bases and 30 strikeouts in 41 games.

Kim signed a one-year, $20 million contract prior to the season.

Braves Right Now

After dropping two out of three against the Rays, the Atlanta Braves fell to 86-61. They remain four games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. The Braves have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.

Left-hander Chris Sale is set to make his 26th start of the season on Friday. Sale enters the series opener with a 14-9 record and a 2.10 ERA.

Phillies Right Now

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies dropped two out of three in their most recent series against the Houston Astros. The Phillies have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Aaron Nola is expected to start for Philadelphia on Friday. Nola enters the series opener with a 6-10 record and a 4.76 ERA. Nola had a strong last start against the Braves, as he allowed only one run across seven innings.