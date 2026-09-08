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Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ha-Seong Kim Change Before Rays Series

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WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 01: Brady House #12 of the Washington Nationals is forced out at second base in the first inning by Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park on September 01, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will begin a series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park.

Most recently, the Braves lost 1-0 against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the loss.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Change

Ahead of the first game of the series against the Rays, the Atlanta Braves have announced their starting lineup

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 9/8 M. Harris II CF R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B D. Baldwin DH M. Dubón SS O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF S. Murphy C A. Smith-Shawver SP”

Ha-Seong Kim is absent from the team’s starting lineup. The Braves shortstop had started five of the past six games. However, Kim has gone hitless in three consecutive games.

This three-game skid appeared to end some positive momentum for Kim, who had previously notched four hits in two games against the Washington Nationals.

Kim will not be in the lineup as the Braves face off against his former team. Kim previously signed a two-year, $29 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays prior to the 2025 season. His Tampa Bay tenure did not last long as he was placed on waivers during the season. Kim was then claimed by the Braves, where he had a productive final 24 games. 

Kim would then decline his player option and enter free agency, where he would re-sign with the Braves on a one-year, $20 million contract.

Unfortunately for Atlanta, Kim has struggled mightily this season. He’s batting .110 with 11 hits, one double, six runs, six RBIs and two stolen bases in 40 games.

Braves Right Now

After splitting a four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Atlanta Braves are now 85-59 with a four game lead over the Phillies. The Braves have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver is set to make his fifth start of the season. Smith-Shawver enters Tuesday’s game with an 0-1 record and a 7.13 ERA in 17.2 innings. He struggled in his last start as he allowed five runs against the Washington Nationals.

Jose Esquer Jose Esquer is a Mexican-American sportswriter and communications student based in San Diego, CA. His work spans football, basketball, baseball, and soccer. He has written for platforms like RotoWire and DolphinsTalk. You can find him on Twitter/X @JEsquer8, usually talking Dolphins, world football, or both. More about Jose Esquer

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Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ha-Seong Kim Change Before Rays Series

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