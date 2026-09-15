Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ha-Seong Kim Change During Cubs Series

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Most recently, the Braves lost the series opener 7-3 on Monday.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim went 0-for-2 before being removed for a pinch-hitter during Monday’s loss.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Change

Ahead of the second game of the series, the Atlanta Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: Braves 9/15 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF O. Albies 2B B. Hicklen RF M. Pérez SP”

After starting three consecutive games for the Braves, Ha-Seong Kim is not in the team’s lineup. Instead, Mauricio Dubón will play shortstop for Atlanta on Tuesday.

Kim went hitless in his three starts; however, he did draw three walks in those games.

The Braves shortstop is batting .126 with 14 hits, one double, eight runs, nine RBIs and two stolen bases in 45 games.

Kim signed a one-year, $20 million contract with the Atlanta Braves this offseason, after previously playing 24 games for them during the 2025 season.

Braves Right Now

After Monday’s loss, the Atlanta Braves fell to 88-63 on the season. They still hold a 4.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League. The Braves have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.

Left-hander Martín Pérez will make his 25th start of the season. Pérez enters Tuesday’s game with an 8-9 record and a 3.08 ERA in 131.2 innings. The left-hander is coming off a strong last start against the Tampa Bay Rays, in which he did not allow a run over seven innings.

Cubs Right Now

Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs now hold the top Wild Card spot in the National League after Monday’s win. At 84-67, they hold a 0.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the race for home field advantage in the Wild Card round. The Cubs have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman is set to make his eight start of the season for Chicago. The two-time All-Star has struggled since joining the Cubs as he’s posted a 5.31 ERA in 39 innings.