Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Blue Jays Game

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 4-3 win on Tuesday.

Ha-Seong Kim did not play in the game.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/3 R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B E. White RF H. Kim SS C. Tromp C G. Holmes SP”

Kim is back in the starting lineup for the fist time since May 31.

He has been a hot topic as of late, as he is batting just .089 with four hits, two RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in 13 games.

Social Media Reacts To Wednesday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@BanchaAP: “Stop playing HSK. Mateo does not deserve to be benched every other day for a startup SS getting 20 mil for a 1 year deal.”

@MtnDude1020: “He needs to play. He didn’t have any spring training. He absolutely has to get the reps in so he can get his timing back. You don’t get out of funks by sitting on the bench every day”

@secpharmd: “If we are using Eli White we need Mateo in the lineup”

@LeClai70710: “Why Kim? That experiment should be over by now!”

@ChoppinBravos: “Michael Harris has earned the right to stick in the 2 hole even against LHP so you gotta love it ! Great to see Ronnie get half a day off his feet. And of course HSK gets another chance to try and get the bat going!!”

@Dizzle541: “yikes… that bottom of the order is rough.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the best team in baseball with a 41-20 record in 61 games.

They are 18-10 in the 28 games they have hosted at Truist Park.