Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Blue Jays Game

  • 188 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 4-3 win on Tuesday.

Ha-Seong Kim did not play in the game.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves makes a play on a ground out by Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox in the third inning at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Wednesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/3 R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B E. White RF H. Kim SS C. Tromp C G. Holmes SP”

Kim is back in the starting lineup for the fist time since May 31.

He has been a hot topic as of late, as he is batting just .089 with four hits, two RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in 13 games.

Social Media Reacts To Wednesday’s Lineup

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammates after being driven in during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@BanchaAP: “Stop playing HSK. Mateo does not deserve to be benched every other day for a startup SS getting 20 mil for a 1 year deal.”

@MtnDude1020: “He needs to play. He didn’t have any spring training. He absolutely has to get the reps in so he can get his timing back. You don’t get out of funks by sitting on the bench every day”

@secpharmd: “If we are using Eli White we need Mateo in the lineup”

@LeClai70710: “Why Kim? That experiment should be over by now!”

@ChoppinBravos:Michael Harris has earned the right to stick in the 2 hole even against LHP so you gotta love it ! Great to see Ronnie get half a day off his feet. And of course HSK gets another chance to try and get the bat going!!”

@Dizzle541: “yikes… that bottom of the order is rough.”

Braves Right Now

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates a hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 30, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

The Braves are the best team in baseball with a 41-20 record in 61 games.

They are 18-10 in the 28 games they have hosted at Truist Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Blue Jays Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x