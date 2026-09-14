Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Cubs Series

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Most recently, the Braves lost 9-4 against the Philadelphia Phillies in the season finale.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim went 0-for-2 with two walks during the loss on Sunday.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Cubs Series

Ahead of the series opener against the Chicago Cubs, the Atlanta Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 9/14 R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B S. Murphy C H. Kim SS R. López SP”

Despite being hitless in the final two games of the series against the Phillies, Ha-Seong Kim will start for the third consecutive game. Additionally, it will mark Kim’s fifth consecutive game making an appearance, as he came off the bench during the first game of the Phillies, where he registered an RBI and a hit in extra inning as a pinch-hitter.

Kim starting three consecutive games has been a rare occurrence this season, as he’s struggled offensively for most of the year.

The Braves shortstop is batting .128 with 14 hits, one double, eight runs, nine RBIs and two stolen bases in 44 games.

There have been signs of improvement as he’s posted a .359 on base percentage over his past 14 games.

Braves Right Now

After taking two out of three against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Atlanta Braves increased their lead in the National League East to five games. The Braves have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games and are third in the National League with an 88-62 record.

Right-hander Reynaldo López will make his 13th start of the season on Monday. He enters the series opener with a 4-4 record and a 4.13 ERA in 76.1 innings this season. López struggled in his last start as he allowed six runs in 4.2 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cubs Right Now

Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games. At 83-67, they hold the top Wild Card spot in the National League.

Left-hander David Peterson is scheduled to start for Chicago on Monday. Peterson enters the game with a 7-8 record and a 5.28 ERA in 131.2 innings.