Atlanta Braves Make Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Mets Series

On Friday evening, the Atlanta Braves will play the New York Mets at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves are coming off a series where they lost two out of three games to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Atlanta Braves Make Ha-Seong Kim Decision

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/3 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Mateo SS G. Holmes SP”

Kim remains out of the lineup on Friday.

The 30-year-old is in the middle of his second season with Atlanta.

He is batting .068 with five hits, three RBIs, four runs and one stolen base in 27 games.

Social Media On Kim’s Struggles

Here’s what people have been saying about Kim as of late:

Mark Bowman (June 29): “Ha-Seong Kim has hit .068 (5-for-71). One of his five hits was a squeeze bunt. He went 4-for-31 (.129 BA) through his first nine games. He is hitless in his past 27 at-bats. Sandy Leon, who was DFA’d on June 18, has more hits (2) this month than Kim (1).”

Grant McAuley (July 2): “Also of note, SS Jim Jarvis collected a hit in his first at-bat at Truist Park. It’s his second career hit (2-for-6). Since May 23, Jarvis and Ha-Seong Kim now have the same number of hits for Atlanta.”

Bill Shanks (June 27): “How much do you make in one calendar year? Ha-Seong Kim will make $123,456.79 for tonight’s game.”

@scottcoleman55 (June 30): “Congratulations to Jorge Mateo, who has more hits in the last 30 seconds than Ha-Seong Kim has since June 4th”

Braves Ahead Of Mets Series