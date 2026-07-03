Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Make Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Mets Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 7: Ha-Seong Kim #9 of the Atlanta Braves returns to the dugout in the seventh inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park on September 7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the Atlanta Braves will play the New York Mets at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves are coming off a series where they lost two out of three games to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Atlanta Braves Make Ha-Seong Kim Decision

GettyHa-Seong Kim #9 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 06, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/3 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Mateo SS G. Holmes SP”

Kim remains out of the lineup on Friday.

The 30-year-old is in the middle of his second season with Atlanta.

He is batting .068 with five hits, three RBIs, four runs and one stolen base in 27 games.

Social Media On Kim’s Struggles

GettyHa-Seong Kim #9 of the Atlanta Braves makes a leaping throw to first base against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in game one of a split doubleheader at Nationals Park on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Here’s what people have been saying about Kim as of late:

Mark Bowman (June 29):Ha-Seong Kim has hit .068 (5-for-71). One of his five hits was a squeeze bunt. He went 4-for-31 (.129 BA) through his first nine games. He is hitless in his past 27 at-bats. Sandy Leon, who was DFA’d on June 18, has more hits (2) this month than Kim (1).”

Grant McAuley (July 2): “Also of note, SS Jim Jarvis collected a hit in his first at-bat at Truist Park. It’s his second career hit (2-for-6). Since May 23, Jarvis and Ha-Seong Kim now have the same number of hits for Atlanta.”

Bill Shanks (June 27): “How much do you make in one calendar year? Ha-Seong Kim will make $123,456.79 for tonight’s game.”

@scottcoleman55 (June 30): “Congratulations to Jorge Mateo, who has more hits in the last 30 seconds than Ha-Seong Kim has since June 4th”

Braves Ahead Of Mets Series

GettyMauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after scoring during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on June 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Make Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Mets Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x