Atlanta Braves Announce Eye-Opening Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Phillies Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Most recently, the Braves won 9-0 against the Washington Nationals.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim went 1-for-3 with a walk during the win on Wednesday.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Phillies Series

Ahead of Friday’s matchup, the Atlanta Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 9/4 R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B L. Thomas LF M. Dubón CF S. Murphy C A. Riley 3B H. Kim SS C. Sale SP”

Following a strong two-game series against the Nationals, Ha-Seong Kim is in the starting lineup for the third consecutive game.

It marks the first time Kim is in the lineup in three consecutive games since the team’s series against the San Francisco Giants in late-June.

Despite a tumultuous season, Kim has been given more of an opportunity recently. After hitting a walk-off hit against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the shortstop has appeared more regularly for the Braves.

The series against Washington marked a positive development for Kim as he went 4-for-6 and also drew a walk. Kim’s three-hit game against the Nationals was his first multi-hit game of the season.

Overall, the Braves shortstop is batting .120 with 11 hits, one double, five RBIs, six runs and two stolen bases in 37 games.

Braves Right Now

The Braves have lost two out their last three games despite facing teams who are not in the playoff race. However, they remain four games ahead of the Phillies in the National League East. The Atlanta Braves have gone 8-2 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Chris Sale is set to make his 25th start of the season. He enters Friday’s game with a 13-9 record and a 2.09 ERA in 144 innings. Sale is coming off his best start of the season, as he delivered a complete game shutout against the Los Angeles Dodgers.