Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before White Sox Series

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They are coming off a series (at home) where they swept the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ha-Seong Kim did not play in Sunday’s 3-2 win.

Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/9 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Dubón SS D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF A. Wynns C G. Holmes SP”

Kim remains out of the lineup.

The 30-year-old is currently batting .096 with five hits, three RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in his first 15 games of the year.

He is in his second season with the Braves following stops with the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on June 5): “Ha-Seong Kim was in the lineup for 12 of the first 15 games played after he was activated. He’s started just two of the eight games that have followed. Weiss deserves credit for constructing his optimal lineup every day and Anthopoulos deserves credit for giving Weiss the confidence to prioritize production over finances.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into the night as the first-place team in the National League East with a 45-21 record in 66 games.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games (and 23-10 in 33 games on the road).

Following three games with the White Sox, the Braves will visit the New York Mets on Friday night at Citi Field.

White Sox Right Now

The White Sox come into the night as the second-place team in the American League Central with a 34-31 record in 65 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 20-11 in 31 games at home).