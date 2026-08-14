Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Diamondbacks Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will begin a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park.

Most recently, the Braves won the series finale 6-3 over the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim did not appear in any of the three games.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

Ahead of the series opener on Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 8/14 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF M. Yastrzemski RF A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS C. Sale SP”

Kim is once again absent from the team’s starting lineup. Instead, Jim Jarvis will start at shortstop for the Braves and bat ninth.

Since coming off the injured list on Aug. 3 Kim has started only one game for the Braves. He also appeared as a pinch runner in another game.

Kim is currently in the middle of an 0-for-26 drought that dates back to June 6th.

Overall, the Braves shortstop is batting .067 with five hits, five runs, three RBIs and one stolen base in 29 games. Meanwhile, Jim Jarvis is batting .222 with a .597 OPS in his rookie season.

Kim signed a one-year, $20 million contract prior to the season.

Braves Right Now

After winning their series against the Mets, the Atlanta Braves improved to 73-48 on the season and are now nine games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. They have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games. The Braves are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second-most wins in the National League.

Left-hander Chris Sale will make his 22nd start of the season on Friday. The former Cy-Young winner enters Friday’s game with a 12-7 record and a 2.20 ERA in 123 innings this season. Sale has pitched six or more innings in four consecutive starts.

Diamondbacks Right Now

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks have also announced their starting lineup for Friday’s game.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “D-backs 8/14 G. Perdomo SS C. Carroll RF G. Moreno C K. Marte 2B N. Arenado 3B I. Vargas 1B T. Tawa CF T. Locklear DH R. Waldschmidt LF B. Pfaadt SP”

After dropping two out of three against the Colorado Rockies, the Diamondbacks moved out of a Wild Card spot. They are now 0.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the third Wild Card berth.