Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision For Red Sox Game

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They won Tuesday’s game by a score of 7-6.

Ha-Seong Kim Decision For Red Sox Game

Ha-Seong Kim is struggling in his first 11 games of the season.

The 30-year-old finished Tuesday’s game with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

That said, the Braves are sticking with him as their starting shortstop on Wednesday.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 5/27 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Dubón LF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B M. Harris II CF J. Mateo DH H. Kim SS C. Tromp C B. Elder SP”

Kim is currently batting .105 with four hits, two RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base.

The Braves claimed him off waivers (via the Tampa Bay Rays) last season.

Social Media Reacts To Wednesday’s Braves Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@Burnerbravess: “A mateo sighting? am i dreaming?”

@wrossmonahan: “Bro….Kim again? Why? Mateo is such a better choice right now. Kim needs to be sent back down for a while. He clearly isn’t ready. Hell, I’d rather take the chance and let Dom play SS, lol.”

@BravesAndStuff: “Acuna and Olson don’t get shuffled around the lineup each night depending on which hand the pitcher throws with, it seems like Harris has earned that same right. Get that man in the top 4 every night.”

@bravesmustwin: “where is Drake? when will he be back? hope it’s before the dodgers take over the lead. Walt is trying, I do give him credit. Kim should sit the bench.”

@Colin27997480: “How can you justify Harris hitting below Riley and Ozzie”

Braves After Tuesday’s Win

The Braves improved to 37-18 in 55 games, which has them as the first-place team in the National League East.

They are 20-8 in 28 games they have played away from Truist Park.

Following two more games with the Red Sox, the Braves will visit the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.