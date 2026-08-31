Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Giants Game

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will take on the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park.

Most recently, the Braves won 3-2 against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the win.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

Ahead of the game on Monday, the Atlanta Braves announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 8/31 D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Dubón SS M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B S. Murphy C A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF B. Elder SP”

After starting against the Rockies on Sunday, Ha-Seong Kim is back on the bench following his hitless performance.

Kim, who has struggled mightily this season, appeared to show some positive signs last week as he hit a walk-off hit against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kim was then in the starting lineup in back-to-back games.

Unfortunately, Kim’s positive momentum did not last long. Kim went 1-for-9 with three strikeouts while playing in three out of the past four games.

Overall, the shortstop has a .081 batting average with seven hits, five runs, five RBIs and two stolen bases in 35 games.

Kim signed a one-year, $20 million contract after playing 24 games with the Braves during the 2025 season.

Braves Right Now

After a series sweep over the Colorado Rockies, the Atlanta Braves improved to 82-55 on the season. They are five games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. Atlanta has gone 8-2 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Bryce Elder will make his 26th start of the season for Atlanta on Monday. Elder enters Monday’s game with an 8-7 record and a 3.95 ERA in 143.2 innings.

Giants Right Now

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants have also announced their starting lineup for Monday’s game.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Giants 8/31 D. Gilbert LF R. Devers DH B. Eldridge 1B J. Cox CF J. Lee RF O. Basabe 3B A. Knizner C N. Furman 2B C. Koss SS A. Molina SP”

At 56-81, the San Francisco Giants have the second-worst record in the National League. The Giants have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.