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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Giants Game

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CINCINNATI, OHIO - MAY 31: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves plays in the field against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will take on the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park. 

Most recently, the Braves won 3-2 against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the win.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

Ahead of the game on Monday, the Atlanta Braves announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 8/31 D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Dubón SS M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B S. Murphy C A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF B. Elder SP”

After starting against the Rockies on Sunday, Ha-Seong Kim is back on the bench following his hitless performance.

Kim, who has struggled mightily this season, appeared to show some positive signs last week as he hit a walk-off hit against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kim was then in the starting lineup in back-to-back games.

Unfortunately, Kim’s positive momentum did not last long. Kim went 1-for-9 with three strikeouts while playing in three out of the past four games.

Overall, the shortstop has a .081 batting average with seven hits, five runs, five RBIs and two stolen bases in 35 games.

Kim signed a one-year, $20 million contract after playing 24 games with the Braves during the 2025 season.

Braves Right Now

After a series sweep over the Colorado Rockies, the Atlanta Braves improved to 82-55 on the season. They are five games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. Atlanta has gone 8-2 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Bryce Elder will make his 26th start of the season for Atlanta on Monday. Elder enters Monday’s game with an 8-7 record and a 3.95 ERA in 143.2 innings.

Giants Right Now

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants have also announced their starting lineup for Monday’s game.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Giants 8/31 D. Gilbert LF R. Devers DH B. Eldridge 1B J. Cox CF J. Lee RF O. Basabe 3B A. Knizner C N. Furman 2B C. Koss SS A. Molina SP”

At 56-81, the San Francisco Giants have the second-worst record in the National League. The Giants have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.

Jose Esquer Jose Esquer is a Mexican-American sportswriter and communications student based in San Diego, CA. His work spans football, basketball, baseball, and soccer. He has written for platforms like RotoWire and DolphinsTalk. You can find him on Twitter/X @JEsquer8, usually talking Dolphins, world football, or both. More about Jose Esquer

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Giants Game

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