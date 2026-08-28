Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Rockies Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will begin a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park.

Most recently, the Braves won 1-0 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim went 1-for-3 with a stolen base during the win

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

Ahead of the series opener on Friday, the Atlanta Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 8/28 D. Baldwin DH O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Dubón 3B M. Yastrzemski LF S. Murphy C H. Kim SS G. Holmes SP”

After starting on Thursday, Kim is once again in the starting lineup for the Braves. Kim was originally reinserted into the lineup after delivering a walk-off hit against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Friday’s game will mark the first time Kim has made back-to-back starting appearances for the Braves since June 28, when he started three consecutive games against the Giants.

Kim has primarily been kept out of the team’s lineup due to his offensive struggles.

This season, the shortstop is batting .088 with seven hits, five runs, five RBIs and two stolen bases in 33 games. It has been Kim’s worst offensive season of his career.

Prior to the season, Atlanta signed him to a one-year, $20 million contract

Braves Right Now

After a series sweep over the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves improved to 79-55 on the season. They hold a five game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. The Braves have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games. Atlanta is now only one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for second in the National League.

Right-hander Grant Holmes will make his 25th start of the season for the Braves. He enters Friday’s outing with an 8-5 record and a 3.64 ERA in 123.2 innings.

Rockies Right Now

Meanwhile, the Colorado Rockies have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Rockies 8/28 J. McCarthy LF C. Carrigg CF H. Goodman C T. Rumfield 1B W. Castro 3B M. Moniak DH C. Norby 2B Z. Veen RF E. Tovar SS T. Sugano SP”

At 52-82, the Colorado Rockies are tied with the Los Angeles Angels for the worst record in Major League Baseball.