Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision During Twins Series

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Most recently, the Braves lost the series opener 4-2 on Monday.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim did not appear during Monday’s loss.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

Ahead of the second game of the series, the Atlanta Braves announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 8/18 D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Yastrzemski LF A. Riley 3B M. Dubón SS S. Murphy C T. Mahle SP”

Once again, Ha-Seong Kim is out of the team’s starting lineup. His last appearance in the team’s starting lineup came on Aug. 7 against the New York Yankees, where he went 0-for-2 before being removed for a pinch hitter late in the game.

Kim’s last appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. With the game out of reach, Kim appeared a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, where he hit an RBI groundout.

Kim signed a one-year, $20 million contract prior to the season. However, he has failed to live up to his contract in 2026.

Regarding his struggles, Barstool Sports’ Conner Knapp wrote: “Kim’s .066 batting average is the lowest of any position player in the history of the game with at least 85 plate appearances. He is the only player in the live ball era with a batting average under .100 and zero extra-base hits. His five total bases are the fewest ever, rivaled only by Pop Smith of the 1881 Worcester Ruby Legs — and even Pop got to seven, something I’m not sure we’ll see from Kim.”

Braves Right Now

After Monday’s loss, the Atlanta Braves have now lost three out of their last four games. Atlanta has gone 4-6 over their last 10 games. They still hold a 6.5 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

Right-hander Tyler Mahle is set to make his third start since being acquired by the Braves. He’s had a strong start to his Braves career as he’s delivered back-to-back quality starts and allowed only one run across 12 innings. Overall, Mahle has a 4-9 record with a 4.64 ERA in 106.2 innings this season.