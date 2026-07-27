Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change Before Mets Series

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Michael Harris (who batted 4th) finished with one hit and one run in five at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change

For Monday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/27 R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B J. Bart C J. Jarvis SS M. Pérez SP”

Harris has been moved down to the 5th spot in the order on Monday.

The 2022 National League Rookie of The Year comes into the series batting .298 with 113 hits, 19 home runs, 61 RBIs, 53 runs and six stolen bases in 99 games.

Harris was picked in the 3rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his 5th MLB season (all with the Braves).

The 25-year-old was one of the biggest snubs of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are currently at the top of the National League East with a 62-43 record in 105 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 30-23 in 53 games on the road).

After three games with the Mets, the Braves will return home to host the Washington Nationals on Thursday at Truist Park.

Mets Right Now

On the other side of Monday’s series, the Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 44-62 record in 106 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 22-30 in 52 games at home).

After the Braves, the Mets will remain at home to host the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.