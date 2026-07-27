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Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change Before Mets Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Michael Harris (who batted 4th) finished with one hit and one run in five at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a home run during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Monday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/27 R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B J. Bart C J. Jarvis SS M. Pérez SP”

Harris has been moved down to the 5th spot in the order on Monday.

The 2022 National League Rookie of The Year comes into the series batting .298 with 113 hits, 19 home runs, 61 RBIs, 53 runs and six stolen bases in 99 games.

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves reacts following the 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Harris was picked in the 3rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his 5th MLB season (all with the Braves).

The 25-year-old was one of the biggest snubs of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

Braves Right Now

GettyThe Atlanta Braves celebrate after a 3-2 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 26, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Braves are currently at the top of the National League East with a 62-43 record in 105 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 30-23 in 53 games on the road).

After three games with the Mets, the Braves will return home to host the Washington Nationals on Thursday at Truist Park.

Mets Right Now

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets throws to second base during the sixth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on July 25, 2026 in New York City.

On the other side of Monday’s series, the Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 44-62 record in 106 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 22-30 in 52 games at home).

After the Braves, the Mets will remain at home to host the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change Before Mets Series

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