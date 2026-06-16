UPDATE: Atlanta Braves Make Michael Harris Decision During Giants Game

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves are playing the first game of their series with the San Francisco Giants (at home).

Michael Harris had one hit and one run in one at-bat.

Atlanta Braves Make Michael Harris Decision

UPDATE: (via The Braves): “OF Michael Harris II was removed from tonight’s game due to lower back tightness.”

Harris has now been removed from Tuesday’s game.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Status alert: Michael Harris II leaves game Tuesday.”

Harris had come into the night batting .303 with 74 hits, 14 home runs, 41 RBIs, 34 runs and three stolen bases in 67 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@CrosbyBaseball: “Michael Harris II is out of the game – his last play was scoring from second base on a Mauricio Dubón single. Nothing obvious from the high home angle, so maybe this is a precautionary thing? Eli White has checked in to left, with Mauricio Dubón moving to center field”

@ChoppinBravos: “Well I hope yall enjoyed that one inning of almost the entire Braves offense. Michael Harris is now out again. We got one inning of Drake and Harris and both scored.”

@ATLHeadband: “Bro please… what happened with Michael Harris????”

@Laura2Mustang: “Michael Harris II has left the game and we are waiting to find out why. Wondering if he hurt himself running bases in the slick muddy rain. They did a replay but we couldn’t see anything.”

@MHIIisKing: “Michael Harris hurt. You’ve got to be kidding me”

Braves Right Now