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UPDATE: Atlanta Braves Make Michael Harris Decision During Giants Game

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on September 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves are playing the first game of their series with the San Francisco Giants (at home).

Michael Harris had one hit and one run in one at-bat.

Atlanta Braves Make Michael Harris Decision

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves runs to first base as he hits a two-run homer against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning of the home opener at Truist Park on March 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

UPDATE: (via The Braves): “OF Michael Harris II was removed from tonight’s game due to lower back tightness.”

Harris has now been removed from Tuesday’s game.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Status alert: Michael Harris II leaves game Tuesday.”

Harris had come into the night batting .303 with 74 hits, 14 home runs, 41 RBIs, 34 runs and three stolen bases in 67 games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves walks in the dugout during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 04, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@CrosbyBaseball: “Michael Harris II is out of the game – his last play was scoring from second base on a Mauricio Dubón single. Nothing obvious from the high home angle, so maybe this is a precautionary thing? Eli White has checked in to left, with Mauricio Dubón moving to center field”

@ChoppinBravos: “Well I hope yall enjoyed that one inning of almost the entire Braves offense. Michael Harris is now out again. We got one inning of Drake and Harris and both scored.”

@ATLHeadband: “Bro please… what happened with Michael Harris????”

@Laura2Mustang: “Michael Harris II has left the game and we are waiting to find out why. Wondering if he hurt himself running bases in the slick muddy rain. They did a replay but we couldn’t see anything.”

@MHIIisKing: “Michael Harris hurt. You’ve got to be kidding me”

Braves Right Now

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves makes it home after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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UPDATE: Atlanta Braves Make Michael Harris Decision During Giants Game

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