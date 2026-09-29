Atlanta Braves Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post Before Phillies Series

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves had the day off.

They will open up a playoff series with Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Matt Vasgersian, John Kruk, C.J. Nitkowski and Joey Votto will be NBC’s broadcast team for the Phillies-Braves WC Series.”

Atlanta Braves Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Before their series with the Phillies, pitcher Victor Mederos sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Thank you Jesus for a healthy season. Thank you for the lessons you have taught me. Thank you for the failures and the successes. Thank you for the people you have put in front of me to help me learn and grow and thank you for letting me do what I love.”

Looking At Mederos

Mederos is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He has gone 6-1 with a 3.41 ERA in 30 games (with one save).

The 25-year-old was traded to the Braves during the middle of the 2026 season (via the Los Angeles Angels).

The Braves wrote (via X) on April 3: “The #Braves today acquired RHP Víctor Mederos from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for international bonus pool money, and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred RHP AJ Smith-Shawver to the 60-day injured list.”

Mederos had spent the first three years of his career with the Angels.