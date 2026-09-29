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Atlanta Braves Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post Before Phillies Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 1: Victor Mederos #58 of the Atlanta Braves hugs Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves after securing an 8-3 victory against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on August 1, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves had the day off.

They will open up a playoff series with Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Matt Vasgersian, John Kruk, C.J. Nitkowski and Joey Votto will be NBC’s broadcast team for the Phillies-Braves WC Series.”

Atlanta Braves Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyVictor Mederos #58 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a deep fly ball turns into the final out during the ninth inning to seal an 8-3 victory against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on August 1, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Before their series with the Phillies, pitcher Victor Mederos sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Thank you Jesus for a healthy season. Thank you for the lessons you have taught me. Thank you for the failures and the successes. Thank you for the people you have put in front of me to help me learn and grow and thank you for letting me do what I love.”

Looking At Mederos

GettyVictor Mederos #58 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after striking out the side against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on July 10, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

Mederos is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He has gone 6-1 with a 3.41 ERA in 30 games (with one save).

The 25-year-old was traded to the Braves during the middle of the 2026 season (via the Los Angeles Angels).

The Braves wrote (via X) on April 3: “The #Braves today acquired RHP Víctor Mederos from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for international bonus pool money, and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred RHP AJ Smith-Shawver to the 60-day injured list.”

Mederos had spent the first three years of his career with the Angels.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post Before Phillies Series

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