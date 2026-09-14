Atlanta Braves Announce Heartfelt Austin Riley News Before Cubs Series

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will play the first game of their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

They most recently lost to the Philadelphia Phillies (at home) by a score of 9-4.

That said, the Braves still took two out of three games from the Phillies to win the series.

Atlanta Braves Announce Heartfelt Austin Riley News

Ahead of their series with the Cubs, the Braves made an announcement about Austin Riley.

Atlanta Braves Foundation wrote: “For all his efforts to give back to Braves Country, Austin Riley has been named the Braves nominee for the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award! Read more and vote for Austin at the link in our bio!”

Here’s what people were saying:

@RileysRakes: “Look at Austin Riley man, so loving, caring, and the perfect model of what a player should be. He is a light in this world and he is my sunshine. He makes me happy when skies are gray.”

@ropehitter: “Here’s a great, young, generous player who cares about others. ✌🏼❤️A⚾️”

@newmanusps1313: “Elite human.”

Looking At Riley Right Now

Riley was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his 8th season (all with the Braves).

The two-time MLB All-Star helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Currently, Riley is batting .222 with 117 hits, 17 home runs, 68 RBIs, 60 runs and nine stolen bases in 148 games.

He will turn 30 in April.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with an 88-62 record in 150 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 37-35 in 72 games on the road).

Following their series with the Cubs, the Braves will have the day off on Thursday.

On Friday, they will head to Houston for a series with Jose Altuve and the Astros.